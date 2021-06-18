THUMBS UP: To Provo City Council for allowing time for more discussion on the southwest Provo intent statement for a master plan. The opportunity for residents to give input is critical and needed.
THUMBS DOWN: What in the world has happened to the Utah Jazz? After going up 2-0 on the vaunted Los Angeles Clippers, the No. 1-seeded Jazz have gone into the tank for the ensuing three games and now find themselves on the brink of elimination. It's not just the losses that are disconcerting, it's the fact that they haven't appeared to seriously challenge the Clippers in any of the past three games. You expect Kawhi Leonard (who missed Game 5 due to injury and could be out for the series) and Paul George to do their damage -- but the Jazz are being torched by the likes of Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr. and Nick Batum, who continue to stick wide-open 3's in the distant faces of MIA Jazz defenders. The Jazz appear to have no defensive answer for the Clippers, which is a troubling prospect to consider trailing 3-2 with a Game 6 on the road.
THUMBS UP: To all Utah county fire departments, search and rescue departments and police departments for the long hot summer they will endure as they continue to give service to their communities. Those who recognize the efforts of these men and women should acknowledge them if they see them in their cities this will be one of the most critical summers in the last hundred years. Stay safe so they can be safe.
THUMBS UP: To Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Dude is proving himself to be a superstar. And to think he's doing it all on a bum ankle. The injury looked like it might have finally caught up with him in Game 5, but no one can fault his drive and determination.
THUMBS UP: To BYU's athletic department for looking to give athletes more options to be successful in their careers through the "Build 4 Life" program. It's a great idea to have more resources to prepare for their futures and should be a tremendous asset to the sports programs.
THUMBS DOWN: To Provo Rep. Adam Robertson for putting his ignorance on full display during an Education Interim Committee meeting on Wednesday, when he questioned whether education equity is tied to race and complained about an "obsession based on skin color" that he called "fundamentally racist." No, representative, ensuring that students of color have access to the same education resources as their white counterparts is not racist. Nor is it something to be upset about.
THUMBS UP: To all of the incredible athletes who are being honored as members of the spring All-Valley teams in baseball, softball, boys soccer and boys and girls lacrosse. It was a season to savor and the top performers definitely deserved to be recognized for all their hard work.
THUMBS UP: To Eagle Mountain for banning fireworks in the city on Independence and Pioneer days. There should be a statewide ban on fireworks, it just doesn’t make sense to allow them when they consistently cause fires and problems for the state. There are people that go out of their way to be safe about it, but others simply don’t care. That carelessness could lead to some terrible fires and consequences. So, kudos to Eagle Mountain for being the first city in Utah County to make a stand.