THUMBS UP: To the many cities and towns in Utah County and elsewhere who overnight came to the aid of Cedar City, Moab and other places as they called for more sandbags. When they requested 7,000 bags, more that 25,000 were provided in less that 24 hours. A special thumbs up to Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer for helping to orchestrate the project.
THUMBS UP: To Utah's Congressional delegation and Senator Mike Lee, for their efforts to recognize Retired Col. Gail Halvorsen, "the Candy Bomber," by putting his name on the new V.A. Clinic in Orem. The 101-year-old is an example to all ages that charity, love and respect not only change lives, they save lives. The children of Berlin will always be grateful for Uncle Wiggly Wings and his candy drops during the Berlin Airlift. We salute the delegation and Halvorsen for this honor.
THUMBS UP: To the nickname of Uncle Wiggly Wings. How cool is that, anyway?
THUMBS UP: To the police officers who gave testimony of their experience on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol building. Their words and tears of what happened rekindled the feelings of that day, what fellow Americans were doing to the Capitol and their desires to hang Vice President Mike Pence and kill officers with their own guns. It takes power and strength to bring all those feelings to the surface as Congress investigates the insurrection. We applaud those officers for doing their duty and sharing their story.
THUMBS UP: To efforts by Nomi Health and the Utah Department of Corrections to get new inmates at the Utah State Prison vaccinated. A spokesperson for Nomi Health put it best when they said that inmates deserve access to the vaccination as much as anyone else. It is great to see both the public and private sector making efforts to ensure that any inmate who wants to get vaccinated is able to.
THUMBS UP: To an extremely dedicated team of local journalists who have continuously delivered blood, sweat and tears into bringing important local news to Utah County everyday in the pages (and web pages) of The Daily Herald. You know who you are. Your efforts will always be recognized by those of us who have spent time in the arena.
THUMBS UP: To Utah County getting a $200,000 grant in order to remove phragmites as part of the Utah Lake Restoration Project. For the non-botanist reader, phragmites are an invasive grass that threatens wetland ecosystems, including those surrounding Utah Lake. As part of the project, Utah County and state agencies will treat the project area with a herbicide and then smash and remove the phragmites. Hopefully this effort will be one of many steps that will be taken to improve ecosystem health and recreation at Utah Lake.
THUMBS UP: To all who applaud Simone Biles of the U.S. Gymnastic team for making a decision and sticking to it, no matter the reaction. So many have jumped on the "She's a hero" and "She let her team and the country down" bandwagons while missing the point: No one who hasn't been in that exact position can understand at all what it was like to evaluate the consequences. She decided what she felt was best for her team and for her individual safety — and at the end of the day, only she will ever know if that was the right decision. All of the others, the armchair quarterbacks, are making judgments based on incomplete information.
THUMBS UP: To all of the athletes from smaller countries or those who have fewer resources who still win Olympic medals. Having the USA and China and athletes representing Russia (no matter what they are called) win a lot is what we expect. Seeing a Tunisian swimmer and a weightlifter from the Philippines win is truly remarkable and what the underdog stories are all about.
THUMBS UP: To Zach Wilson and the New York Jets for finally coming to a contract agreement on Thursday and getting the former BYU quarterback star and No. 2 pick in the NFL draft in camp. Wilson is going to be thrown to the wolves -- or better said, the Panthers -- opening week on Sept. 12 and being the last remaining first-round holdout would not be conducive to getting as much practice time in as possible.
THUMBS UP: To my final thumb. After 30 years, I salute all my former co-workers. (OK, maybe not all of them. But at least 95%.) I don't think I have ever seen this column produce a consensus Thumbs Up menu of opinions. Do my eyes deceive me? No. Sure enough, every thumb is brimming with positivity. Peace out.