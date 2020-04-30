THUMBS UP: To the Utah Junior Golf Association for holding a socially distanced tournament for teenage golfers from around the state. It's great to see some people being able to get back to what they love even in these challenging times.
THUMBS UP: To the BYU men's basketball coaching staff for their zeal and salesmanship. The Cougars are making waves during the offseason and are in the conversation for top transfers — something Gonzaga seemed to have a monopoly on in recent years.
SIDEWAYS THUMB: To Gov. Gary Herbert announcing that Utah will ease coronavirus restrictions beginning Friday. Hopefully doing so helps jumpstart the economy, but it also leaves open the possibility of a surge in COVID-19 cases. We should all be cautious as the state transitions from "red" to "orange" and still avoid going places unnecessarily.
THUMBS DOWN: So while going through the Netflix offerings late one night looking for a new show to binge-watch in this age of "Stay Home, Stay Safe," my wife I started watching season nine of a show called "Married at First Sight." None of the previous seasons are currently available — I'm not sure why — so we just jumped into the latest installment for fun and giggles. If you're not familiar with the show premise, three relationship experts sift through a cattle call of contestants and match up four couples that they think could cut it in the real married world. The couples never meet until they actually lay eyes on each other at the altar where they are summarily married, then sent off on a week-long honeymoon followed by an eight-week married experiment. At the end of the eight weeks, the couples choose whether to stay married or get divorced. All things considered, it's an interesting premise and look into human (mis)behavior. But after finishing the season this week, I just have to call out one contestant: Matthew Gwynne. This guy proved to be a dolt of epic proportions, giving both a bad name to dumb jocks and the whole male species in general. Mini-spoiler: Admittedly, it was kind of fun to see other participants rip him a new one, followed by his slow, solo walk of shame off camera in one key episode. The relationship gurus should all have their "expert" status downgraded to "Hey, we're just guessing like the rest of you!" status for future seasons.
THUMBS UP: To the Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point opening up before all the flowers are gone for the season! I can't wait to tiptoe through the tulips this weekend with some family (all the while socially distancing, of course).
THUMBS UP: To standing 6 feet apart in line at the grocery store. Can we actually do this forever, please?
THUMBS DOWN: To the economic/career world graduates are now entering. Everyone is talking about how devastating missing a normal graduation ceremony is, but what about all the college seniors and high school seniors ready to start their career in the midst of this horrid economic crisis? The sad but realistic fact is most will not be able to find a job for a while after their years of hard academic work. I find it weird that people are talking about that much less than a boring, two-hour ceremony.