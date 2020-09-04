THUMBS DOWN: To residents who feel compelled to verbally accost neighbors, business owners and city workers for anything having to do with the wearing of face masks. By now if people aren’t wearing face masks they most likely won’t. Remember the children’s song, “I want to be kind to everyone for this is right you see, so I say to myself, remember this, kindness begins with me.”
THUMBS UP: To Splash Summit Water Park for investing money and time to make the former Lazy River ride that much more inviting and entertaining with the new Rain Forest River. It will be a great addition, particularly for younger children. This investment shows the park’s desire to be in and build up the community. A big shoutout to Splash Summit.
THUMBS DOWN: Is it just me or are political endorsements about as worthless as a screen door on a submarine? Does anybody really base their vote on the support of another politician — or worse, some Hollywood celebrity? “Honey, promise me you won’t make up your mind until ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic or Mitt Romney tells us who they’re voting for!”
THUMBS UP: The Provo Municipal Council finally approved an ordinance that would mandate face masks in certain situations. Thank you to the council for voting its conscience and affirming the ordinance despite pushback from the mayor and an uneducated few. We, as a society, know that people will refuse to participate in a practice — even if it could save their life or maintain their health — just because they find it inconvenient. Seat belts, for example, are required, and driving without a seat belt could result in a hefty fine, yet there are still people who drive without them. While not everyone will abide by the mandate, it is a good start to increase the numbers of people participating in wearing masks simply with the threat of a fine.
THUMBS UP: To the announcement of “Tiger King” star/villain Carole Baskin being a participant in the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Can’t you already picture her strutting her stuff to songs like “Eye of the Tiger,” “Maneater” and “I’m Too Sexy 2007,” the latter with the lyric of “I shake my little tush on the ‘cat’-walk”? I think I would be a little leery of being her partner, however. One wrong move and you might find yourself discovering exactly where the lion — and Baskin’s missing first husband — sleep tonight.
THUMBS DOWN: Pleasant Grove High School closed its doors temporarily after the Alpine School District reported a clustered outbreak of COVID-19 at the school. In a matter of a week, cases throughout the district have increased from 19 throughout 12 school to 67 cases, including 41 students. With the increase in cases, Pleasant Grove has been identified as one of the newest hotspots in the county. This should serve as a warning sign for other schools and districts. The pandemic is not yet over. Abide by the health and safety recommendations and remain vigilant. The worst is yet to come following the three-day, Labor Day holiday weekend.
THUMBS UP: The BYU football team has followed strict guidelines to be able to practice this year and now it is getting its reward — and we’re the lucky ones who get to watch. Three cheers for college football!
THUMBS UP: Schools and sports teams in Utah Valley all have taken extra steps to prevent COVID-19 from spreading quickly. Those extra efforts were expected and deserve to be applauded. Hopefully no one will get lazy, but will stay vigilant as we keep making progress against the pandemic.
THUMBS UP: To the Spanish Fork City Council for approving a townhome project despite a number of residents complaining that the project would increase density, traffic and make the area less safe for their children. Utah County is growing quickly, and research shows that building high-density housing is one of the most sustainable ways to accommodate such growth. One resident said he supported high-density housing, he just didn’t want it built near his home. Spanish Fork Mayor Steve Leifson said it best: “It doesn’t matter where it goes, it’s always going to be in somebody’s backyard.”
THUMBS DOWN: To reports that Utah County lags behind the rest of the state when it comes to women’s leadership in county government. A report from the Utah Women and Leadership Project at Utah State University released on Wednesday found that about 42.5% of county governmental leadership positions statewide are held by women, while only 13.8% of such positions in Utah County are held by women. As Susan Madsen, director of the women and leadership project, put it, “The research is absolutely clear that ... when you have men and women working together, you’re more innovative, you just have better problem solving. Utah County would benefit from more diverse and less homogenous leadership.
THUMBS UP: To Joe Biden for courageously leaving his basement and finally taking some questions from reporters. No truth to the rumor, however, that he has plans to challenge Ken Jennings in a nationally televised, teleprompter-banned “Jeopardy!” showdown.
THUMBS UP: To BYU for boasting the only team west of Texas playing football this fall and grabbing the national spotlight with a Labor Day Monday game against Navy on ESPN, while all the research institutions in the PAC-12 apparently won’t venture out to the gridiron until spring.