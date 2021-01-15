To the Utah Department of Transportation and Utah Valley University for completing the largest pedestrian bridge in the state. The bridge connects the west side of Interstate 15 at the Orem Intermodal Hub with the UVU campus, a much safer route for students and others who need to cross over I-15. Congratulations on the completion.
To every single person who has chosen blame, anger and fear in wake of the violence in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 instead of trying to understand what is going on in this country. Mob violence is often the result of people who feel like they aren’t being listened to and thus feel forced to resort to more drastic measures. It was the same last summer and it is the same today. We must never condone actions that are contrary to the law and order necessary for any society to function — but we MUST attempt to understand the reasons behind such actions and address them with compassion. Attributes like kindness, empathy, selflessness and reason are needed more in this country right now than they have been since the Civil War. It starts with each one of us realizing we — not someone else — have to do better.
To the BYU football team for ending the 2020 season ranked No. 11 in the country. In a bizarre year for everyone, the Cougars put together an excellent season and deserve to be recognized as a bright spot. Now we hope they are able to follow up that success by doing well in 2021.
To the guy on Twitter from Florida who has, over the years, constructed his own machine gun tank. He appeared to be supplying it with the essentials such as food, water, ammunition and a Trump 2020 flag in preparation for a trip to Washington D.C. We suspect he will be pulled over if found on the interstates back east. We hope he and others who have vigilante tendencies will stay home this coming week, stay off social media, TV and radio and just enjoy a quiet moment of reflection. The idea isn’t a bad one for all of us to contemplate. Then perhaps civility can kick in and this nation can get to the business of dealing with the issues that must be addressed.
To employee video chats. We imagine this to be the same in companies everywhere as the pandemic rages on, but after 10 months’ worth of experience, it’s still entertaining to see two to four people attempt to start speaking at the same time and continue talking over each other as if nothing else is happening. Even better are the occasions when they do realize others are also talking, and everyone magically stops at the same time, and then they all jump in again as if synchronized by a little red light flashing on their monitor. Sometimes there’s more stops and starts than my lawnmower on its first tugs to duty after a long winter. Pure comedy, regardless of the serious nature of what may be being discussed at the time.
To former BYU quarterback Steve Sarkisian — whose innovative offensive play design and calling was integral to Alabama’s most recent national championship. Sarkisian passed through some difficult and personal setbacks during head coaching stints as head coach at Washington and USC, but has rehabbed his reputation with a couple of stellar seasons as offensive coordinator at Alabama. Recently hired as the head coach at Texas, Sarkisian’s star appears to once again be on the rise.
To the Brooklyn Nets for trading for disgruntled Houston Rocket James Harden. Sure, Harden is a superior offensive talent. But as has been evidenced over several seasons in Houston, he has proven thus far unable to coexist with other offensive stars. So, now the Nets are going to pair him with the phenomenal Kevin Durant (who is coming off an Achilles injury) and wacky Kyrie Irving (who already completely burned franchise bridges in both Cleveland and Boston, and is currently skipping out on Nets games for undisclosed personal reasons)? All I can say is, “Grab your popcorn!”
To child safety advocate Elizabeth Smart, who was just unveiled Wednesday as the Moth on the Fox TV show “The Masked Dancer.” Kudos also to Brian Austin Green, who proved to be the only panelist to correctly guess her identity before the unmasking. Huge props to Smart, who may not be the world’s greatest dancer, but who still put herself out there and was determined to have some fun before a national audience. Her emotional comments after the reveal also tugged at the heartstrings. Well done, Elizabeth. I will never forget the sense of wonder, elation and disbelief that emanated from our newsroom the day news broke of your rescue, lo these many years ago. It’s great to see the woman you’ve become.
To all of the educators in Utah County. Starting this week all educators will begin the process of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination and it is a huge step toward making schools a safe space for not only the teachers, but the students as well. Kudos to former Governor Gary Herbert and now Governor Spencer Cox, who both prioritized the vaccination of educators in the state.
To UVU, UDOT and more for the opening of the largest pedestrian bridge in the state. The bridge will allow for a safe crossing of I-15 by students, faculty and others. It was a huge undertaking but it officially opened this week.
Todd Ripple, owner of Ripple’s Drive-In in Provo, died Saturday, and since then, the community has come together to remember his legacy and celebrate all he did in his life. This incredible man left behind a family who will never feel lonely due to the kindness shown by their neighbors. This latest event illustrates how — especially during times of great need — Utah County communities step up to the plate to take care of their own.
Authorities are bracing themselves for violent demonstrations at each state’s capitols on Inauguration Day. These riots that are planned for Jan. 20 are meant to resemble that of the Capitol’s breach on Jan. 6. Law enforcement officers are putting themselves in harm’s way to ensure future events won’t be even a fraction of what transpired the day of the breach. While it is their job to serve and protect, authorities should not have to fear being beaten to death by the people they are sworn to protect.
To all four of Utah’s congressmen for not voting to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Unlike the 2019 impeachment, 10 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president. These GOP lawmakers will likely go down in history for looking past party lines in order to defend democracy. It’s too bad none of them are from Utah.
To the Lehi City Council for approving an amendment to allow for accessory dwelling units on the side of or above garages. As Lehi planning staff rightfully noted, ADUs can have a positive impact on housing affordability. This is particularly important in Lehi, a city that is quickly becoming one of the top tech hubs in the country. Thank you to Lehi officials for recognizing that ADUs are one of the solutions to the affordable housing crisis.
To those who want a “spoiler alert” tag on news items. Spoiler alert: The House of Representatives impeached President Trump for a second time this week. Spoiler alert: Alabama whipped Ohio State for the college football championship on Monday. Spoiler alert: Elizabeth Smart was revealed as the Moth on “The Masked Dancer” on Wednesday. Spoiler alert: That’s all for Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down this week.