THUMBS UP: To the house fly that received international attention by landing on Vice President Mike Pence’s finely coiffed white hair during Wednesday’s debate. The little black pest got about two minutes of air time and has become the object of attention by the Biden-Harris campaign. Within minutes after Wednesday’s debate fly swatters from Biden-Harris were online and ready for purchase. Other inappropriate jokes have also hit social media gaggles. We commend the fly for sticking around.
THUMBS UP: To Provo Municipal Councilman David Sewell for enduring scrutiny by members of the community during and following Tuesday’s council meeting. Sewell, in a brief, unintended moment of forgetfulness left out “under God” when he lead the Pledge of Allegiance for the meeting. In doing our fact checking on comments, we note that Sewell is not related to the devil.
THUMBS UP: To Colonel Gail Halvorsen, the infamous Candy Bomber from the 1948-49 Berlin Airlift. On Saturday, Gail celebrated his 100th birthday. We salute you “Uncle Wiggly Wings” for all the service, love and generosity you have given to children throughout your life and particularly to the children of Berlin who so desperately needed you, your friendship and that wonderful chocolate and gum you gave them as a symbol of hope. Happy Birthday!
THUMBS UP: To all of the Utah Valley high school boys golfers and girls tennis players who made it to their respective state tournaments this year. With the ups and downs of 2020, being able to compete on the biggest stage is definitely a big deal.
THUMBS DOWN: To state and local leaders for not being more clear about the reasoning behind not letting family attend the BYU football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, even though it seems easy for adequate precautions to be taken. Yes, tough decisions have to be made but the players deserve to have them explained clearly.
THUMBS UP: Utah County colleges are seeing a significant change in direction in regards to their reported COVID-19 cases. A couple of weeks ago, college administrators advised students that if pandemic-related recommendations were not followed and numbers continued to spike, students would face disciplinary action and campuses could be closed and students sent home. While numbers were spiking, all eyes were on UVU and BYU students, faculty and staff. Now, it is important to commend students and administrators as their efforts are obviously paying off. This is not the time to let up; this is the time to double down. If Utah County is to see some form of repose, students and administrators must continue to follow national and local health recommendations with fervor.
THUMBS UP: October is a month dedicated to raising awareness for a number of issues. From Breast Cancer Awareness — which is arguably more well known — to Autism Awareness, the beginning of spooky season is also the optimal time of the year to learn from those experiencing breast cancer, autism, Down syndrome, lupus, SIDS, spina bifida and more.
THUMBS UP: To the University of Utah and the state as a whole for gathering the attention of the entire world by hosting the only vice presidential debate this election. The debate went significantly smoother than the presidential debate a week earlier, and it was a surreal experience to witness such an important event take place right here in our own state. The only thing that could have made the night better is if both candidates didn’t repeatedly dodge important questions.
THUMBS DOWN: To Utahns for Medical Freedom for continuing to reject public health expertise by working night and day to repeal the mask mandates in Utah County and Provo. Rather than comply with the county mask mandate, which was put in place at the recommendation of state health experts, Utahns for Medical Freedom is choosing to petition the mandate through the referendum process. Noncompliance with the mask mandate will almost certainly lead to more positive cases, which will in turn lead to continued restrictions. One of the easiest ways to prevent further shutdowns is by wearing masks.
THUMBS UP: To the vice presidential debate. Not only was it great to see two candidates debate without interrupting each other, at least too much, but it allowed people to see the breakout star that was a fly. When the fly landed on Vice President Pence’s head, I put over/under at three minutes staying on his head. Sources said that the fly was there for just about two minutes so I was a bit off but I’m looking forward to the possible prop bets for the presidential debate next week. It’s like the Super Bowl, just more presidential, I guess.
THUMBS UP: To the campus community at both UVU and BYU. COVID-19 cases at BYU have declined rapidly and the trend is a good sign for the community. While UVU did not have many cases to begin with, its numbers also declined along with BYU’s numbers. This shows that students took the words of local and state officials to heart. When called upon, the students responded. After receiving plenty of bad thoughts, it is time to salute those students. The universities and the county are not in the clear, but it is a positive trend for sure.
THUMBS UP: To the guitar genius of Edward Van Halen. I started to award a thumbs down to the news of his death this week, after he lost his battle Tuesday to cancer. But instead, I’d rather dwell on the unbridled positivity and good times his musicianship unleashed on the world. His transcendent talent is a truly American success story. Arriving as a young child with his family of Dutch immigrants — Eddie and his brother, Alex, actually played music for people on the ship that brought them to America for extra money for the poor family — the two went on to create one of the greatest bands of all time. An unmatched innovator on the guitar itself, as well as equipment and a vast line of products, Eddie V.H. left a mark that will make rock fans from future generations wish they had been alive from 1978-2020, so they could have experienced the phenomenon firsthand themselves. By my count, he performed live in Utah just 10 times over the years — and if you caught even one of those shows, consider yourself lucky.