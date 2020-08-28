THUMBS UP: To Allegiant Air for providing a Denver route for those who fly out of Provo. The ability to fly to an eastward hub is a great boon to vacationers and business travelers. Great choice for Provo. Thanks, Allegiant.
THUMBS UP: To Provo Municipal Council for passing an ordinance on wearing face masks. All data shows that wearing a mask is the best alternative to lower COVID-19 and it takes a village — or Provo — to do it.
THUMBS DOWN: After hours of deliberation, the Provo Municipal Council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in public areas. Minutes later, however, in a clearly tone-deaf and political manner, Mayor Michelle Kaufusi announced her intent to veto the ordinance. A leader should care about the health and safety of the people she represents, or at the very least, the people she works with. By going against a council of people who have been elected to represent Provo, she has further allowed the wearing of masks to become a political statement, which it never should have been. I am utterly disappointed in the rogue representation Provo residents have received from someone who said she was ready to lead all Utah residents only a couple of months ago.
THUMBS UP: Bravo to the students across Utah County, and the nation, who are not only following health recommendations from local, state and national officials but who are encouraging others — especially adults — to do the same. Thank you for rising above the childish banter to focus on what’s truly important: the health and safety of students and teachers. While each of you might have your own reasons for doing it — to keep sports seasons from being canceled, to salvage what is left of your senior year, or simply because you believe wearing a mask protects people — you have become role models for adults everywhere, standing up to people you believe are in the wrong regardless of what power they may hold.
THUMBS UP: To the Democratic and Republican national conventions these past two weeks for clearly showing which party has all the answers and which side features a bunch of raving lunatics. Admit it, you’re nodding your head in agreement right now, aren’t you? The beautiful thing about this thumb is that everyone is sure they know which party is which and that I agree with them.
THUMBS UP: To the Provo Municipal Council for working toward more stringent requirements for face masks. With students returning to school and universities abuzz with activity, it has become increasingly important that face mask use not just be a suggestion but be expected. It’s definitely inconvenient but the health of the individual and the economy are at stake.
THUMBS DOWN: If you start a political discussion, or most any discussion really, by saying, “I don’t understand how anyone could (fill in the blank with any opposing viewpoint ... “ — then you have already shown an ignorance most likely to derail any potential for productive discussion. As E.L. James has so fiscally proven, there are 50 shades of grey and very few issues are strictly black or white. Do yourself a favor and listen to the reasons behind opposing viewpoints. You don’t have to agree with the other side, but at least you will understand how and why they believe as they do.
THUMBS DOWN: Why is the determining factor between a politician being praised or reviled for voting their conscience most often determined by whether you personally agree or not with the position they took? Shouldn’t one’s take on an elected official voting his or her conscience be independent of whose ox is being gored?
THUMBS DOWN: To Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi for vetoing the Provo Municipal Council’s mask ordinance after city officials spent tens of hours putting it together. The council made it clear that it would override Kaufusi’s veto, meaning the action is only symbolic. BYU law professor Brig Daniels put it best on Twitter: “Her timing could not be worse. The reason the Council has been meeting frequently over the past few weeks is to iron out a proposal as thoroughly as possible. With more than 30,000 students depending on Provo, for some people this political stunt is literally life and death.”
THUMBS UP: To Utah’s own Burgess Owens speaking on the third night of the Republican National Convention. Though there are a handful of recent controversies surrounding the 4th Congressional District candidate, including his appearance on a program tied to the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon, he gave a compelling speech and told the touching story of how his great-great-grandfather escaped slavery. Politics aside, Owens’ life story is powerful and uplifting.