To BYU’s Tom Holmoe, who was named the National Athletics Director of the Year this week. I’m not sure Cougar fans know how lucky they are to have him at the helm of BYU athletics. His foresight and oversight of BYU’s sports teams during the pandemic has been nothing short of a miracle.
To BYU professor Josh Andersen, who has a Ph.D. in molecular virology, for dispelling myths about COVID-19 vaccines, including that vaccines contain fetal tissue or are killing people. In an age where misinformation scatters social media, we need more health experts willing to share their expertise and help clear up misconceptions about vaccines. Hopefully Andersen’s efforts will have a measurable impact on public opinion.
Anybody know when President Biden is going to hold his first press conference? Anyone? ... Bueller? ... Bueller? ...
To the Utah County Commission for having a discussion about improvements and changes that can be made at the North County Equestrian Park, which some park users say has been “neglected” by the county for years. During a work session this week, multiple equestrians complained about safety and maintenance issues at the park. Additionally, public works staff told the commission that major improvements to the park haven’t been made since 2005. The equestrian park is a valuable amenity that serves north Utah County residents. County officials should recognize this and allocate resources accordingly.
To Governor Spencer Cox for signing into law a specific end date to the mask mandate. Cox has been a proponent of masks and the science around COVID-19, but this move leads people to believe that the pandemic will just vanish come April. Things could change in vaccine distribution to the state and more. There are so many variables that I feel like a concrete date is a mistake. This pandemic will not go on forever, but the state and country need to ease back into it while following CDC guidelines. I guess I should just be happy that Cox did not follow suit with Texas or Mississippi.
To the Orem Police and Fire departments for engaging new strategies from an external analysis to make them more effective and community centered without costing taxpayers more money or less service.
To the new COVID vaccine location in American Fork for being organized and efficient in helping thousands of residents get their shots. Well done!
Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the reality hitting home that the pandemic was going to completely disrupt life as we knew it — as Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire NBA shut down. It’s amazing how much the world has changed in one short year. Just another two weeks of mask wearing and social distancing and that curve will be flattened once and for all!
To our federal government, which is pushing out another round of stimulus checks to the American people who need it most. This pandemic did not magically end, and many people are struggling to get by on a day-to-day basis. Hopefully this round of stimulus checks will help some people to pay their rent, buy some groceries and make life easier for the time being.
To the heartbreaking finish for the BYU women’s basketball team in the West Coast Conference finals. The Cougars had so many chances to secure the win but it slipped away. Credit Gonzaga for making the big plays when the game was on the line.
Just want to give a shoutout to all our future kids and grandkids that will be paying off the new $1.9 trillion porked-up stimulus package during their lifetimes. Way to take one for the team, kids! Can’t wait to get a new cell phone with my stimulus check. Will leave a boatload of selfies for my posterity as a tradeoff. Woot! Woot!
To the Westlake and Lehi boys basketball teams, as well as the Springville girls basketball team for reaching their respective state title games. The Pioneers and Red Devils emerged victorious but all three squads enjoyed fantastic seasons and impressive playoff runs.
President Biden’s dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a timeout after Major caused a minor injury to a Secret Service agent. If Twitter hadn’t banished him from their platform, former President Trump surely would have tweeted that this would have never happened on his watch. (To which fact checkers everywhere would have pointed out that President Trump, of course, had no family pets during his stay in the White House.)