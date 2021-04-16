THUMBS UP: To Provo resident Ken Potts on celebrating his 100th birthday. Potts, one of the last two survivors of the attack on the USS Arizona, is quite literally walking history. Also want to give some kudos to the Army National Guard and others who planned a flyover in honor of Potts. The true American hero deserves nothing less than a grand celebration for hitting the century mark.
THUMBS DOWN: To governing by executive order. That's it. That's the whole thumb.
THUMBS UP: To the local school districts. They are facing some hard times currently with some parents pestering them about continuing the mask mandate. The thing is, the district and staff have no say on the topic. It was written into the public health code, the districts are just following it. With many districts trying to finish the year strong with celebratory events, the parents whining about masks in schools are putting somewhat of a dark cloud over what seems to be a strong ending to a tough year for the state’s education system.
THUMBS UP: To Orem city for allowing residents to have a transparent view and participation in the design of the new Hillcrest Park. The hope is that through the city’s Park Master Plan, the needs and wants of the area neighborhoods as well as the city at large will be met in a beautiful new 9-plus acre park that will be a hallmark of design and usability.
THUMBS DOWN: So, a group of progressive lawmakers are interested in expanding the Supreme Court while Democrats have control of Congress and the presidency? Yeah, treating the Supreme Court like it's Bears Ears National Monument -- subject to changing its makeup back and forth every few years according to the whims of every new administration -- seems like an intelligent thing to do. (Sarcasm alert.) Here's hoping court packers come to their senses before throwing the highest court in the land into an ever-evolving chaos.
THUMBS UP: To great editors everywhere. Like offensive linemen in football, their best work usually goes undetected, and you only ever notice them when they screw something up. Yes, BYU School of Family Life, I'm looking at you and your missive titled "Transitioning from Sexually Active to Sexually Inactive" that is currently all the rage on social media. How, how, how in the world anyone could have left that last line intact as written is beyond me.
THUMBS UP: To Gov. Spencer Cox for holding a ceremonial signing of Orem Rep. Keven Stratton's resolution to study whether Bridal Veil Falls should become a state monument or state park. The resolution is a response to discussions last year about Utah County selling the falls for private development. During the signing, the governor called the resolution a "perfect example" of Utah officials valuing conservation over private development. Let's hope this resolution helps preserve Bridal Veil Falls for future generations.
THUMBS DOWN: To members of the public who Zoom-bombed the first Utah Independent Redistricting Commission, derailing the meeting and, in doing so, preventing officials from publicly discussing a very important topic. It's unfortunate that a cheap laugh is, apparently, more important to some people than meaningful conversations about democratic representation. At the same time, more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, there really isn't much of an excuse for the redistricting commission, a public body, to be unprepared for such a cyberattack.
THUMBS UP: To Ken Potts, who celebrated his 100th birthday Thursday. Potts is one of two remaining sailors that was aboard the USS Arizona during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941. We applaud him for his longevity and for his willingness to share the history of Pearl Harbor and World War II with so many friends and students. His life is truly a living history book and we should all read from its pages and show gratitude for all who served this country in the face of battle.
THUMBS UP: To UVU women's athletics, which is having a great 2021. The Wolverine women's basketball and volleyball teams made it to the NCAA tournament for the first times ever, while the women's soccer team won the WAC regular season title. Kudos to these athletes for their great performances.
THUMBS DOWN: Hey, we love rain as much as the next person, but could we arrange for it to fall on non-baseball game days?
THUMBS UP: To Region 4 baseball, which had the three top teams in the 6A RPI and will have some fantastic contests as they square off throughout the rest of the season.