THUMBS UP: To the Utah Jazz for rebounding after a tough Game 1 loss to Memphis. This series has been a tough one for the team, but it should help prepare the Jazz for the bigger tests ahead of them.
THUMBS UP: To all county residents who take water conservation seriously, who believe in climate change and who care to do something about it. Hopefully they will also survive the summer heat and snake infestations.
THUMBS DOWN: How is it that the clinching game of the first-round series involving the team with the best record in the league could not be found on national television Wednesday night? That not a single one of the Jazz's five first-rounds games with Memphis were televised by ABC is a travesty.
THUMBS UP: To Orem for putting in a toddler playground dedicated to the whimsy of artist James Christensen. Scera Park gets better all the time.
THUMBS UP: To all the Utah Valley baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse teams that made it to their respective championship games last week. While only a few were able to bring home the title trophies, every athlete who competed on the final day of action should be extremely proud of what they accomplished.
THUMBS DOWN: To people asking me to wear my mask in a store. As big businesses like Winco, Costco and others begin to allow fully vaccinated people to shop without a mask, I was approached and asked to put on a mask by a woman in Costco the other day. I politely told her that following CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask in the store. She walked away a bit shocked. For someone who has worn a mask religiously over the past year, I received my vaccination so that I would be able to take my mask off when it was time. Others can continue to wear a mask and I won’t say anything to them, but for those that feel comfortable, it is time to move on from this pandemic and the masks.
THUMBS UP: To the 24 BYU track and field athletes who earned bids to compete in the NCAA Finals in Eugene, Oregon. The Cougar program is enjoying phenomenal success in a lot of different events, and we look forward to seeing what they can do on the biggest stage next week.
THUMBS UP: To the prospect of no NBA teams from Los Angeles surviving the first-round of the playoffs. It's been tiring listening to commentators all season debating whether the Lakers or Clippers will make it out of the West -- even after those two teams entered the playoffs as the 4 seed and needing a play-in game just to get there. Both teams are currently trailing 3-2 in series where their opponents were treated as mere formalities.
THUMBS DOWN: To climate change -- or, as it is more commonly known, the natural changing of the seasons. Why can't we just have fall weather all year long?
THUMBS UP: To Lehi officials for implementing water restrictions as nearly the entire state experiences an extreme drought. While restrictions on water use may rub some residents the wrong way, they will almost certainly help conserve water in the city. Other cities in Utah County should consider following Lehi's lead.
THUMBS UP: To Josh Daniels for being elected Utah County Clerk/Auditor by the Utah County Republican Party. In his previous role as deputy clerk/auditor, Daniels helped implement reforms and bring efficiency to elections in Utah County. Hopefully Daniels can continue to bring these efficiencies to county government as clerk/auditor.