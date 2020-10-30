This Saturday is Halloween. Despite all of the hardships Utah County residents are facing in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recession, people are working to innovate their annual spooky traditions to abide by COVID-19 health recommendations and provide the younger population with a close-to-normal night. Especially with the stress of everything happening in these chaotic times, children deserve to experience some normalcy and joy that comes with the trick-or-treat festivities.
To Burgess Owens for a misleading statement about the Deseret News. In an interview on Fox News, the Republican 4th Congressional District candidate said the Deseret News had ceased taking advertising from his campaign. But in a statement, the newspaper said it had not ceased advertising but had pulled Owens’ campaign ads that “fell short of our advertising standards.” It is unfortunate that a candidate for federal office would attempt to frame vetting of his misleading advertising as media bias.
To the impending end of election season! The mere thought of being able to turn on the TV without being bombarded by attack ads makes me as happy as Joe Biden campaigning in his basement. It makes me as un-self aware as Donald Trump dancing at a rally. Here’s to elections having consequences — the biggest being the end to campaigning.
To the news that both The Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News will be ending daily print publication and switching to a weekly format next year. While both publications will continue publishing content online, and the weekly format will give them an opportunity to showcase in-depth journalism, it’s hard to imagine walking into a coffee shop or convenience store and not seeing copies of the two statewide papers. That’s a sad image.
To all who voted — or still plan to — this year. No matter who or what you are voting for, it is critical that people vote for what they believe in. Voting is a right granted to us and it is our civic duty to do so. Also wanted to thank the poll workers, vote counters and the USPS for working hard to make sure mail-in ballots and in-person voting is accessible for all.
To Sen. Mike Lee, who caught the fervor at President Trump’s Arizona rally and called on Catholics to look at the latest Supreme Court Justice, then called on evangelicals to compare Trump’s actions to that of Jesus Christ. And then told Latter-day Saints to compare him to Captain Moroni. This is a careless and callous move on Lee’s part, particularly since only four years ago he was asking Trump to step aside. Senator Lee has gone beyond the mark of good judgment. We suggest he take another long dive into his scriptures and try his comparisons again.
To everyone who, after this election is over, spends the next several weeks moaning and whining about the outcome. We can already see a barrage of Facebook and Twitter posts dominating our feeds. We get it — your candidate didn’t win. Get over it.
To residents who are finding unique and fun ways to help children celebrate Halloween. We encourage residents to follow safety guidelines for COVID-19 and to mask up. Remember to stay warm and mask up. When you get home, wash your hands and use a sanitized wipe and wipe off your candy wrappers before opening. Happy Halloween!
To the Girl Scouts of America for failing to recognize that a Wednesday night tweet congratulating conservative Amy Coney Barrett on becoming just the fifth woman justice on the Supreme Court wouldn’t come under attack from the other side. Certainly there must be some kind of badge in the Girl Scout program that brow beats the drum of only celebrating women’s accomplishments according to a strictly partisan worldview. The quick backtracking was also predictable, as the Girl Scouts then felt compelled to delete the initial tweet and offer some whitewashed mea culpa. Look, tweet or tweet not, I couldn’t care less. But at least have the courage to stand behind a straightforward congratulations or do everyone a favor and just get off social media altogether.
Utah’s local journalism scene took a significant hit earlier this week. Not only did the Salt Lake Tribune announce that it would be ceasing daily publications, but several Deseret News employees, including reporters, experienced layoffs. When you support local journalism, you are supporting hardworking, ethical journalists from your hometowns or counties. You are supporting local stories about everyday people and increase accessibility to information about efforts from local law enforcement agencies, municipal governments and boards of education. As stated before, local journalists aren’t in this industry for the paycheck or the notoriety; local reporters truly care about the goings on in their communities.
To the Dodgers, for winning their first World Series since the series where Kirk Gibson hit the most improbable and famous home run in baseball history.
To the ugly campaigning between Democratic Congressman Ben McAdams and Republican challenger Burgess Owens. Their constant side-by-side negative advertising is not impressive.
To the electoral college, which helps spread input and influence throughout the country and not just a few of the most populated states. The Founding Fathers set it up this way for a reason, and it’s a good one.
To BYU, for continuing to push for its school police department to remain in operation. The department misused protected records and then turned them over to the Honor Code Office. There are also questions around whether or not the department is subject to GRAMA requests as other police departments are. Someone needs to hold the police department accountable as it is not a private entity.