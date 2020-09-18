THUMBS UP: To Provo City and its new Fire Station 22. The celebration and 9/11 remembrance event was a salve for many who have been weighed under by the current events from the pandemic to riots and unrest. It was a feel good moment reminding us that we are better working together than we are segregated by politics, culture, color, creed or doctrine. Thanks to Jim Miguel and the great men and women of the Provo Fire and Rescue team.
THUMBS UP: To BYU and Army football for working together and making a decision to postpone their scheduled football game. If there are doubts or concerns right now, everyone should limit the risks as much as possible. Hopefully they can get things rescheduled for later in the year.
THUMBS DOWN: When it comes to being the straw that stirs the drink, there is little doubt now that the Big Ten is the PAC-12's daddy. Under the distinct lack of leadership of Commissioner Larry Scott, the so-called league of champions appears petrified to make any kind of decision on its own when it comes to determining a football strategy for its member institutions in the COVID 19 era -- well, until the Big Ten makes an announcement of its own. The Big 10 says in August it won't play football until the spring, and the PAC-12 follows with the same decision. But, after seeing other conferences continue, and realizing its teams will be left out of the lucrative College Football Playoff, the Big Ten reversed course this week, announcing plans for an eight-game conference schedule, conveniently finishing right before CFB participants are chosen. Now the PAC-12 apparently also wants to follow suit -- except that the entire league appears to be caught flat-footed and several weeks behind the supposedly flattened curve. But, we suppose things could worse. You could be in the Mountain West Conference, which is even several steps behind the PAC-12.
THUMBS UP: To the Orem Justice Court celebrating its 10th anniversary and for being ahead of its time as the first paperless Justice Court starting from the beginning of operations. Judge Reed Parkin and his crew have had a decade to be prepared for working with residents strictly online, whether it be filling out a form or holding a hearing. Kudos to the Justice Court and to Orem's IT team for leading out.
THUMBS DOWN: To all of Utah County for driving a surge in COVID-19 cases and contributing to a record-breaking 911 positive cases reported statewide on Thursday. Though an increase in cases was anticipated with college students returning to Utah Valley for the fall semester, the disproportionate spike shows that Utah County residents aren't taking social distancing and mask-wearing seriously. It becomes clearer every day that only a statewide or countywide mask mandate will get them to do so.
THUMBS UP: To the Utah County Health Department and Utah County Information Systems for developing a web-based application that, once it's officially released, will allow residents to schedule vaccination appointments online. Even though a COVID-19 vaccination is likely at least a year away, it is great that county departments are being proactive and thinking about how to use resources efficiently.
THUMBS DOWN: Brigham Young University is reporting over 600 students, faculty and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. This is -- in large part -- due to the carelessness and outright ignorance of students participating in large, unmasked gatherings where social distancing is not being maintained. These events -- including Family Home Evening nights and Young and Dumb parties -- are advertised and hosted in plain sight. BYU's inability to police unsafe behavior while simultaneously digging into the lives of LGBTQ+ students shows exactly where the administration's loyalties lie, which -- at the end of the day -- is not to the well-being of its community.
THUMBS UP: To the BYU men's basketball team for maintaining the recruiting momentum by signing Timpview's Jake Wahlin. This Cougar coaching staff is doing a tremendous job selling the program. Now the big key will be turning that into success on the floor this winter.
THUMBS UP: To The Point. The new development going in where the current state prison is, is set to be a complex built on sustainability. With the rapidly expanding population and growth in both Utah and Salt Lake counties, sustainability should be a big focus moving forward. Who likes breathing in all of those toxins anyway?
THUMBS DOWN: To the Los Angeles Clippers for proving that putting together the best team money can buy isn't any guarantee that you can get out of the second round of the NBA playoffs.
THUMBS UP: To Governor Herbert for putting Utah County on the spot about its COVID-19 numbers this week. The county accounted for 40% of new cases in the state as a whole with many of those people being between the ages of 15 and 24 years old. The big question will be if those students are willing to comply with state, local and university guidelines. If not, they will be impacting not only themselves but the community, county and universities as a whole.
THUMBS DOWN: From the files of "Things That Sound Like a Joke, But Aren't" -- did you hear the one about the Minneapolis City Council complaining about the spike in violent crime over the two months since council members publicly called to "Defund the police." Toto, we're not in Mayberry anymore.
THUMBS UP: The Utah County Commission heard from the Utah County Health Department about the development of an online vaccination scheduling tool that will prevent lines at health clinics and limit physical human interaction once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. It is commendable that the commission and other officials from across Utah County are using what was learned from the past to better the future.