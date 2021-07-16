To the golfers with Utah Valley-area ties who are competing in the 2021 Utah State Amateur Championship this week. There have already been some impressive performances and we look forward to seeing who can continue to survive and advance.
To the drive-by shooter in Provo on Tuesday who allegedly took offense to a comment to slow down in a family neighborhood and decided to take road rage to the level of aggravated assault. The charge could even be worse if updated to attempted homicide. While the victim in the incident wasn’t hurt, her car received several bullets. This is not OK, particularly since it was daylight and children could have been out in the area. This shooter gets two thumbs down.
To the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks for each holding serve at home in the NBA Finals. Now it’s best-of-three with a title on the line.
To airlines that are canceling flights these days at a moment’s notice, throwing travelers’ itineraries into total chaos, including having to find and pay for another flight, missing planned events, needing additional hotel and rental car reservations and just plain screwing everything up. This seems to be happening a lot more often these days, and more accountability by the airlines needs to take place.
To everyone making efforts to be as smart as possible when it comes to water conservation. Droughts are tough but fortunately the resources that are in place mitigate some of their impacts. Everybody doing the little things adds up.
To Utah County mayors Julie Fullmer, Richard Brunst and Mark Johnson for speaking about the future of transportation in north and central Utah County during UVU and BYU’s Transportation Summit. The summit touched on electric vehicles, public transit and “urban air mobility,” all of which are important as Utah County braces for rapid population growth in the next few decades. Thank you to these Vineyard, Orem and Provo officials for trying to tackle such a serious and long-term issue.
To the three referees of Game 4 of the NBA Finals for refusing to call a sixth foul on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker despite two obvious maulings in the latter stages of the game that would have forced him out of action. You see the stars-get-preferential-treatment double-standard in many ways during the course of a season, but rarely do you see it so blatantly and prominently displayed.
To the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square for announcing their return to live performances and for the Christmas special. While their pre-recorded music continues to be a boon to thousands that stream in to YouTube and “Music and the Spoken Word,” it will be refreshing to have new songs, new faces and new opportunities with the public.
To the Provo Towne Centre mall and owners Brixton Capital for striving to upgrade the south Provo area with new housing and business opportunities on the mall property. Now we wait to see how long it will take Provo city, the planning commission and other stakeholders to help them get zoning and other aspects on its way. This could be a beautiful addition to the city.
News item — Democrats in the Texas House fled the state to prevent an official quorum from occurring, in effect preventing the House from being able to cast votes on legislation Democrats view as restricting voter rights. So, let me see if I understand this correctly. Their main argument is that new legislation makes things more difficult for some voters. To prevent losing the vote in the House, these Democrats are fleeing their own obligation to vote — you know, the job they were literally elected to do. Champion voter rights by fleeing your own obligation to vote. Genius!
To a recent Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute survey of Utah tech industry employees suggesting that quality access to wilderness could play a role in recruiting and keeping tech businesses in Utah. This finding provides an economic argument for why Utah officials should invest in wilderness preservation and other conservation efforts, especially since 75% of the state is made up of public lands.