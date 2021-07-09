THUMBS UP: To America’s Freedom Festival for an all-round American Fourth of July. Every activity we attended was well received and people were happy — darn near giddy even — they were able to celebrate again, in style. Let’s keep up the celebrating! One year does not a July Fourth make and we expect the Freedom Festival will continue for years to come.
THUMBS DOWN: To people who carry on private cell phone conversations in public restrooms. Just because technology makes it so you can do something, doesn’t mean you should. No one wants to hear about the intimate details of your latest work project while they’re conducting business of their own, so to speak. Yes, this includes those of you with those ridiculous Bluetooth earpieces that allow you to walk around seemingly talking to yourselves out of nowhere. Hands free, does not make it a “you may speak freely” moment.
THUMBS UP: To the many residents who curtailed their typical use of fireworks this year to keep our county safe, and smoke and fire free. It is always a sigh of relief to wake up the morning after the big celebrations to fresh air that isn’t smoky.
THUMBS DOWN: So, let me get this straight ... there is a candidate running for a Provo Municipal Council seat who refuses to provide a full name or provide any kind of background information, etc.? What in the name of transparency is going on here? At least Provo’s city codes have been neutered into gender neutrality before things got totally crazy around here.
THUMBS UP: To Vineyard city and all its business partners and resident volunteers and staff for the teamwork in putting together its first community garden. Ideas like recycling old wood fences to make new ones and Utah Valley University’s baseball team sharing dirt from its field that had mulch in it, is a great example of community working together to make lives happier and healthier. Kudos to Mayor Julie Fullmer and all who helped with this venture.
THUMBS DOWN: Hey, remember when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was under fire for his botched handling of COVID-19 and nursing homes, and for, like, allegedly sexually harassing multiple women? Whatever happened with all that anyway?
THUMBS UP: To the return of America’s Freedom Festival this year after a year of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the “Stadium of Fire” to the Freedom Awards Gala to the Balloon Festival, this year’s Freedom Festival events provided tens of thousands of Utah County residents with much-needed fun and socializing this summer.
THUMBS DOWN: To online commenters psychoanalyzing why their comments were either flagged or deleted. Ya’all be trippin’, man.
THUMBS UP: To the dozens of Utahns who donated to a Payson family whose 2-year-old child was killed in a tragic auto accident on the 4th of July. Those who knew Levi Martinez described him as a bright and loving little boy who loved music and cars. So far, more than 160 donors have raised over $6,200 to cover memorial costs. Hopefully these donations can help the young Payson family during such a difficult time. If you are interested in donating, you can do so at http://www.gofundme.com/f/levi-martinez-memorial-fund.
THUMBS UP: To all the golfers who made it into the 2021 Utah State Amateur golf tournament that will take place next week. It’s going to be a great field as always and it will be great to see how well golfers with Utah Valley ties will perform.
THUMBS DOWN: To any who engaged in risky behavior with fireworks with everything being tinderbox dry due to the drought. It’s a pity that some care more about a few minutes of entertainment instead of what is in the best interest of the community.
THUMBS UP: To BYU athletics for working so hard to try to help guide athletes through the name, image and likeness opportunities. The first Cougar football players signed this week and others are sure to follow, so it is key to have resources to do things the best way possible and navigate the evolution of these new standards.