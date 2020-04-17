THUMBS DOWN: To having to shut down all school sports and activities for the remainder of 2019-20 school year. Yes, it's probably the right thing to do for the good of the community, but it's very unfortunate and devastating for all those who put so much into things they are passionate about.
THUMBS UP: To local college athletic programs being willing to put in the work to allow seniors from spring sports to get another chance to play. No, it won't be easy to figure out the details but we applaud their willingness to provide opportunities next year.
THUMBS DOWN: The weekly report for unemployment insurance claims was released Thursday, both for the nation and the state of Utah. Nationwide, 22 million Americans have applied for unemployment insurance over the span of four weeks. The nation’s unemployment rate has jumped from just over 3% to over 8%. America is in economic crisis, but this is not the time to reopen the economy. It is imperative in this time that we stress the value of a human life over the lining of corporate wallets.
THUMBS UP: During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced that Utah public schools will extend statewide soft closures through the rest of the academic year. While students are home receiving virtual instruction, parents are finding themselves more and more involved in their children’s education. Schools and education-based businesses are stepping up to help encourage this involvement through free or reduced-priced resources. This is the perfect time for parents to develop an open line of communication with their children that will benefit learning throughout the rest of their academic careers.
THUMBS DOWN: To former president Barack Obama and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for really going out on a limb and endorsing last-old-white-millionaire-standing Joe Biden, after everyone else in a diversified Democratic field had fallen by the wayside. The conviction and commitment behind their tepid endorsement at this late date is not one that inspires confidence. These two must be a hoot to play poker with -- only going all in when everyone else has folded.
THUMBS UP: To the Provo Parks and Rec Department for earning Best of State honors. You know that somewhere L'il Sebastian is smiling.
THUMBS DOWN: Another week, another several million unemployed. Now we're learning PPP is out of funds to help small businesses. All sorts of performance indicators are making historic turns to the downside. We should fight current economic trends much harder.
THUMBS UP: To the student loans I'm going to avoid by using my and my husband's stimulus checks we just received to pay for my further schooling coming up!
THUMBS DOWN: To all the people who keep walking really close to me in the grocery store. I'm trying my best to keep my 6-foot distance, and I get sometimes maneuvering your cart around necessitates breaking those boundaries a bit, but come on, people! Social distancing space is the new personal space -- let's do our best to avoid invading it, even if it means waiting a few more seconds for someone standing in front of that Cinnamon Life you want to move further down the cereal aisle.