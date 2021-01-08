THUMBS DOWN: To the mob that stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C. I think the thing that stood out most to me was how the violent protesters were treated in comparison to how Black Lives Matter protesters were treated in 2020. President Trump cleared out a whole street of BLM protesters to get a photo opportunity while D.C. looked like it was a battleground. Fast forward to 2021 and his supporters were attacking Capitol Police Officers with little to no backup and breaking windows to take a “tour” of the Capitol. The same amount of law enforcement used to protect the Capitol when BLM protesters were there was nowhere near what was on site come Wednesday. There were people sitting on the floor of the U.S. Senate, people walking the halls and even rifling through the desks of elected officials. I just hope that all of those who spoke out against the BLM protesters are doing the same for those who stormed the Capitol. There was a stark contrast between the police force used in June and the police force used on Wednesday, the main difference was the cause for the gatherings. Lastly, keep in mind that the last time people took control of the U.S. Capitol was in 1814 when the British burned a large majority of it to the ground as well as the White House. Without a doubt, Wednesday might have been the most embarrassing day in the history of the United States.
THUMBS UP: To BYU men's basketball getting a shot to take down Gonzaga early in the season. This will give the Cougars a chance to see exactly where they are at and work on weaknesses.
THUMBS DOWN: To the zealot, we presume a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who dressed as Book of Mormon stalwart Captain Moroni. Moroni carries a flag named the "Title of Liberty" that basically says for God, Country and Family. Sen. Mike Lee compared Pres. Donald Trump to Captain Moroni during the presidential campaign. We believe this portrayal is in poor taste and does not represent the insurrection that occurred Wednesday at the Capitol building in Washington D.C. It goes against the current LDS leadership, who through the mouth of President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, when he spoke in October, prior to the election. He admonished members should accept ballot results, and that the church believes in a smooth transition in power. Captain Moroni would sustain Oaks in the matter. To add fuel to the flame another insurrectionist was dressed as George Washington in the popular painting of him in prayer at Valley Forge. The Founding Fathers would not support this domestic terrorism as sponsored by the head of the country.
THUMBS DOWN: Rioting and violent protests are never the right way to handle things -- no matter which side of a cause you are on. They were wrong in cities across the United States all summer -- and they were just as wrong on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. We should be better than this, and it's embarrassing that we're not.
THUMBS UP: To Senator Mitt Romney, Congressman John Curtis and members of the Utah delegation for their leadership and constant reminder to others in Congress and to their constituents that the Constitution comes before party, and for some in the delegation that had to be reminded the hard way in the caverns of Congress. Special kudos to Romney for enduring the badgering and heckling he received at the Salt Lake International Airport and again on his plane ride to Washington D.C. for the electoral vote. Little do we know what these officials deal with on a day-to-day basis. Thank you, gentlemen.
THUMBS DOWN: Seeing a lot of comments on Thursday from lawmakers criticizing an undersized and unprepared-to-thwart-a-mob U.S. Capitol Police force. Still waiting for those lawmakers who have been responsible for sowing so much public discord with their divisive rhetoric to take up the "Defund the Capitol Police" mantra. Although, perhaps defunding the police was a better idea when violence only affected citizens in metropolitan cities across the U.S.
THUMBS DOWN: Massive thumbs down to Republican U.S. Reps. Burgess Owens and Chris Stewart for pushing conspiracies and spewing rhetoric that led to an insurgence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters who contest the results of the presidential election. While the attempted coup at the Capitol was appalling, it was not surprising given the way Trump-enablers like Owens and Stewart speak about the election. Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge, a Republican, said it best on Twitter in response to Owens saying he was "protecting the integrity of our elections." "'Protecting the integrity of our elections' is the exact opposite of what the president and his ignorant, conspiracy-peddling loyalists are about right now," wrote Ainge.
THUMBS UP: To Mitt Romney. After being harassed in the Salt Lake City Airport and on his flight to Washington D.C., the senator stood up for our democracy and the democratic process. It is reported that as the craziness ensued on the Senate floor, Romney yelled to his fellow Republicans, “This is what you’ve gotten, guys.” Romney is spot on, the spreading of false information, conspiracy theories and more led to what happened on Wednesday. Thank you, Senator Romney and some of the other Utah elected officials who stood up for the Constitution and the American people.
THUMBS DOWN: To Provo developer Richard Losee for continuing to pursue his desire to built a tram and high-end drug treatment facility at Bridal Veil Falls by filing a lawsuit against Utah County over the conservation easement just approved by the county commission in December. Despite the conservation easement being extremely popular among city officials and residents, Losee is choosing to fight it. Losee's lawsuit makes it clear that he does not have the best interest of Utah County residents at heart. Though his initial proposal already made that clear.
THUMBS UP: To BYU football for moving quickly and establishing its offensive coaching staff without making major changes. The Cougars were really good last year and those coaches deserve to have a chance build on that success.
THUMBS DOWN: To lumping every person of different political beliefs or ideologies -- or any other difference for that matter -- in the same small box. Be better than that. Don't be part of the problem. Be part of the solution.
THUMBS DOWN: Wednesday evening, hundreds of so-called patriots rushed the Capitol building in D.C. Watching the violence and ignorance that spewed forth during their heinous actions was paralyzing. I am scared to exist in my own nation, a nation built on diversity and developed through years of innovative policy. All of the sophistication kept in the home where Congress creates legislation was destroyed the moment a few violent and armed conspiracy theorists threw their fists through windows. I saw a post containing a picture of the masses overrunning our beautiful Capitol and asked, “How can so many people be wrong?” It stems from the sacrilegious adoration of and unyielding loyalty to Donald Trump. There are people in this nation who would take our president’s every word as law of the land, and that is dangerous. Critical thinking is essential to survive this threat of civil war. Donald Trump is not a god and is certainly not perfect. Donald Trump is human, and every human has flaws.