THUMBS UP: To Stephen Whyte, associate vice president of University Relations at Utah Valley University, his staff, students and anyone involved with pulling off one of the greatest out-of-the-box commencements and convocations ceremonies at any school. The drive-thru and drive-in concept allowed families to celebrate together in a time of worldwide pandemic and for graduates to feel extra special and to celebrate together but with proper social distancing. From green carpets with the college deans to the ending fireworks, it was a superb evening and far superior to sitting for an hour or more processional in a crowded events center with a crying child next to you. Keep these plans available as you look to future commencements.
THUMBS DOWN: To some Provo leaders who, while thinking about the safety of their residents and incoming college students, have allowed the public to see their more argumentative and cranky sides in discussing the wearing of face masks. While they don’t want to make it political, they made the issue political. While numbers statewide show we are at about 9% positivity, Provo and Utah County are at 13% positivity. It’s time to get all the players at the table and to have a contingency plan in place that all agree upon, if by chance the thousands of college students returning to the area next week just happen to have a few asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 in the group. Wear face masks more, distance more and prepare like all of our lives depend on you.
THUMBS UP: Even in the chaos of the new normal, and especially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, we have not forgotten about students. Utah Valley University said goodbye to its largest graduating class in history Wednesday with as much grandeur as social distancing would allow. It’s the small things — like banners on cars and smiling faces under masks — that make these unusual moments feel somewhat normal. Thank you to the families, faculty and staff working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure no student feels left out or taken for granted. And, most of all, thank you to the students who watched their final months of high school and college fall apart. Your patience, understanding and work is being recognized. We see you.
THUMBS DOWN: No one takes a reporting position hoping the world will fall head over heels with what they have to offer or for the almost non-existent paycheck. Every reporter, editor and publisher starts out in the industry for different reasons and with a different goal in mind. For some, it’s just a job and for others it’s something more, something that keeps them up at night with excitement or dread. No matter the reason, however, behind the title of reporter, editor and publisher is a person. While, I’m sure, we’ve all come to grow thick skin, sometimes it gets to be too much. Receiving email after message after comment of increasingly vulgar and hateful rhetoric is disheartening, especially when all you ever try to do is your best. Normalize speaking to those in the reporting industry respectfully, but moreover, normalize treating everyone with respect.
THUMBS UP: To the city of Provo for, at the very least, considering a mask mandate prior to the return of college students in Utah County. We’ve seen repeated examples of young adults, ages 18-23, refusing to wear masks and partying in large groups without recommended precautions. These individuals have largely demonstrated they can’t be trusted with the responsibility of behaving with others in mind. Considering the local economy, everyone else’s ability to go about their lives relatively freely and the health of those not college-age is at stake, the cost/benefit leads to an obvious answer. Make masks mandatory in Orem and Provo.
THUMBS DOWN: Anyone willing to place imaginary bets on which will arrive first: A trustworthy, available-to-all COVID-19 vaccine or straight passage without detour down 100 North across the 500 West intersection in downtown Provo? Other intersections have been temporarily blocked — a necessary annoyance to be sure — but 100 North (which, incidentally, is an extremely viable artery to get to I-15 without clogging Center Street even further during high peak traffic times) has been blocked at 500 West since before the pandemic hit. Getting back to the original question, by the way, my money’s on the vaccine.
THUMBS UP: To those who can recognize middle ground in these extremely partisan political times instead of mindlessly spouting off the extreme positions of each side. This approach can be applied to myriad issues, but let’s take the topic of mail-in voting for example. Do we need to look at viable alternatives to in-person voting considering we’re in the middle of a worldwide pandemic? Of course! Is there valid concern for increased fraud by suddenly having a vast majority of ballots returned indiscriminately through the mail? Of course! We have a pretty good mail-in system now in place here in Utah — even in Utah County where previous election results have been delivered embarrassingly slow — but that is not likely the case all across the country. Simply put, everyone’s vote should count — once. So, where are the cooler heads from both parties who can push/deliver the mail-in-voting envelope to a middle ground? Our stamp of approval awaits.
THUMBS DOWN: To Kwaku. Who is this moron and how did he become the de facto leader of this boring brand of pseudo-libertarianism? It’s philosophically bankrupt and full of narcissism. All these poor decisions for his own perceived sense of influence. Start by reading books on Rothbard and Friedman’s brand of liberty before cloaking yourself in something you don’t understand and hiding behind your Twitter followers. They’re not your friends. But something tells me you don’t actually have too many of those.