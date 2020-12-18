To all the first responders, residents and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for keeping the memory of the Provo Tabernacle in downtown Provo and turning her into a beautiful LDS temple. For some of us in Provo the time has flown quickly and the emotions are still there as we think back a decade ago to when the Tabernacle burned to just a shell. This historic building will be a bright light in the memories of thousands upon thousands as we continue to move further away from Dec. 17, 2010, and the devastating fire.
To all of the Utah Valley athletes who signed this week to play at the next level. It’s a great accomplishment, but now the next chapter of effort and growth is about to begin. We wish them all the best!
To the farce that is the College Football Playoff selection committee. This was a year where this group could have been lauded as putting the interests of the game first, but instead it has shown it clearly doesn’t care as much about fairness and accuracy as it does about money and maintaining the status quo. It’s a pity that such a great sport doesn’t have something better.
To Orem Mayor Richard Brunst for the service he has rendered during the past seven years as mayor. On Wednesday he announced he would not be seeking a third term, saying he does not want to be a career politician. We commend him for his choice and wish him well as he completes his last year in office. Have a productive and happy 2021.
To Utah State president Noelle Cockett. Several football players allege that in a meeting to discuss the hiring of a new head coach, that Cockett pointed to the religious background and ethnicity of interim coach Frank Maile as detriments. Maile, who is Poynesian and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was bypassed for the head coaching job, which instead went to Blake Anderson of Arkansas State. Anderson, incidentally, was 4-7 last year with the Red Wolves, which some people who aren’t university president smart, mind you, might consider more of a detriment to a hire than someone’s religion or race.
To socially distanced white elephant gift exchanges in the office. In a year of so much change, it’s nice that a few traditions can continue.
It is quite difficult for any human to make a bag of rocks look intelligent by comparison, but Gary Barta, the chair of the College Football Playoff selection committee, makes it look effortless week after week. Somewhere there’s a circus missing its clown.
The coronavirus pandemic has not put a damper on Utah residents’ efforts to give back to their communities. There are a number of ways residents can give back, and they are finding all of them. It is such an amazing feeling, knowing that Utah County is made up of such kind-hearted souls who answer the call for donations or volunteers when it is made.
There is a troubling pattern of behavior when it comes to Commissioner Bill Lee’s actions. Most notably with the complete lack of transparency and obvious “flip-flop” related to the potential sale of Bridal Veil Falls and again recently with his lack of support for Commissioner Tanner Ainge’s proposal to limit commissioners’ salaries to benefit other departments and reduce the budget. While Lee refused to approve the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget, which several publicly funded organizations rely on and need in advance, because he believed it needed to be trimmed down, he offered no insight — realistic or otherwise — on where to make those cuts. It seems to me that Lee is stalling any impactful process in an effort to “wait for backup,” which he believes he will find in commissioner-elect Tom Sakievich.
To Governor Gary Herbert for making teachers a priority when it comes to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers are frontline workers and are critical to the success of the state. With teachers becoming immune to COVID-19 through vaccination, they will be able to go to work and not worry about spreading the disease to their loved ones as well.
To BYU Football and the athletic department. A historic season for the Cougars will come to an end on Tuesday with the bowl game against UCF. No other football team did what BYU did in taking on the challenge of coming up with a full fall schedule that was almost played out completely. While the loss to Coastal Carolina may have led to the dreams of a New Year’s 6 bowl game being smashed, this season was a feat for all involved.
To Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee for, once again, putting partisan politics above policy and voting against the county’s 2021 budget proposal. On Wednesday, Lee said he didn’t support the proposal because he wanted to see a greater decrease to the county property tax rate. The problem? Lee did not propose any line-item cuts that would enable such a decrease. It’s a shame that we have a commissioner who votes against policy that he views as problematic without proposing any solutions.
To U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for continuing to push for a second round of federal COVID-19 funding after months of gridlock in Congress. Romney and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are proposing a $908 billion relief package, which would include $300 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program and $82 billion for education funding. But thumbs down to Romney and the rest of the lawmakers for not including a second stimulus check for every American, despite months of economic turmoil across the country. The $908 billion proposal is a good start, but it is not enough.