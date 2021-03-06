THUMBS DOWN: To Texas Governor Greg Abbott for throwing caution to the wind and opening up the state of Texas and getting rid of mask mandates during a pandemic. We realize the desire to get back to normal, but at least keep the masks on while you open up. This does not bode well for Texans and perhaps all of us who may spread the COVID-19 virus that much more.
THUMBS UP: To the Provo Parks and Recreation Department which, even through 2020, was able to come out in the black and even return some money to the general funds of Provo. It is no wonder that they received national accreditation and are in the top 2% of all civic rec centers in the nation. Congratulations to Scott Henderson and his awesome staff of full-time, part-time and seasonal employees.
THUMBS DOWN: To Utah County lawmakers Francis Gibson, of Mapleton, and Adam Robertson, of Provo, who were the sole lawmakers who voted against a bill to increase oversight at Utah's youth residential treatment centers. Their votes came after multiple victims came forward with stories about how they were abused at Provo Canyon School, Turn-About Ranch, and other Utah-based facilities. Given that the bill has the support of Provo Canyon School and other stakeholders in the "troubled-teen" industry, the votes of Gibson and Robertson are bewildering and upsetting.
THUMBS UP: To all of the Utah Valley high school girls and boys basketball teams who made it to the final week of action. There has been a lot of great games and we look forward to seeing these athletes continue to pursue their championship goals.
THUMBS DOWN: To the lack of perspective that seems to permeate so much of life these days. Whether talking politics, pandemics or climate, it seems like we get inundated with lots of nationwide or worldwide perspectives instead of focusing on the little things that affect us individually and as communities. The most satisfaction comes from having a positive impact on those around you.
THUMBS UP: To whoever wrote that Thumbs Down immediately preceding this one. That is so true. Two thumbs up to that person.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Utah Jazz going 1-3 on their just completed road trip leading into the All-Star break. It's been a tremendous first half for the Jazz -- and the franchise will be well represented in the All-Star Game with Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Head Coach Quin Snyder. Still, the 1-3 road trip was a disappointing way to end the first half -- even if it does appear the Jazz got totally jobbed against the 76ers in Wednesday's overtime loss. Refs gonna ref.
THUMBS UP: To Rainbow Day at BYU. The day is in no way a protest, but rather a group of students coming together to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community. These members of the LGBTQ+ community have a tough time on campus as is and hopefully they felt that love and support Thursday.
THUMBS DOWN: To Facebook trolls. The Pleasant Grove Police Department made a massive drug bust last week, which led to the department seizing about $30,000 worth of mostly marijuana. When the department posted about it on Facebook, many commenters were upset that arrests were still being made for marijuana. This arrest would have occurred in a state where pot is legal as well and with places like this alleged home dispensary possibly leading to minors getting their hands on the drug. Fact of the matter is, recreational marijuana is not legal in Utah and the officers do not make the laws, they’re just enforcing them.
THUMBS DOWN: To Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, who literally was the solitary dissenting vote in the entire Utah State Legislature against Senate Bill 124. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, blocks parole for people convicted of homicide who refuse to cooperate with law enforcement to recover the remains of their victims. Surely, one would think, if ever there were a bill that every single member of the legislature could get behind, it would be this one. But, no. It was unanimously passed through the Senate, passed 70-1 in the House and signed into law last week by Gov. Spencer Cox. Curiously, Thurston said he was "concerned about the government using the threat of continuing to take away someone’s freedom to coerce confessions and evidence from people that have already been convicted and have paid their debt to society." That's all fine and dandy, but here's where Thurston loses me: Those seeking parole clearly haven't paid their full sentencing debt to society yet. Parole is not a right, it's a privilege earned through certain rules of behavior and expectations. Ergo, denying parole to someone convicted of homicide because they refuse to cooperate in recovering the remains of their victim is not "taking away someone's freedom" nor is it the government coercing a confession. That logic would only make sense if the government could somehow magically extend incarceration past the original length of sentence for those refusing to cooperate. Want to qualify for parole? Meet the requirements for consideration. Don't want to cooperate ... then fulfill your full sentence. Seems like a simple concept.
THUMBS UP: To BYU students for celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility on campus one year after the school made ambiguous changes to the Honor Code, including removing a reference to "Homosexual Behavior." It is great that the school is taking steps to make gay, queer and trans students feel safer on campus. But thumbs down to the anonymous #DezNat trolls who tried to stage a counterdemonstration and accused LGBTQ+ students of protesting church teachings. While BYU and the LDS Church have made significant efforts in recent years to be more inclusive, #DezNat is a painful and ugly reminder of how much work still needs to be done.