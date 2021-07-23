THUMBS UP: To those past leaders in Provo and Orem that prepared generations ahead for water needs today, foreseeing growth, drought and other issues that could take water away from residents. We salute you and thank you.
THUMBS UP: To ancestors that traversed the open Plains and rugged hills of the trails West to settle in the Salt Lake Valley. Happy July 24!
THUMBS UP: To the lyric from Semisonic's hit song -- yes, there's pretty much only one of them -- "Closing Time" that says, "Every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end." I love a great turn of the phrase, and have always been drawn to that line because it is both profound and simple at the same time. I find it especially appropriate and bittersweet whenever I face a significant life change. Thank you, Dan Wilson, for marrying such an introspective line with one of the catchiest, cant-get-it-out-of-your-head melodies in pop music.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Federal Emergency Management Agency for having a one-size-fits-all approach to rules on levees. The Provo River could and should never be compared to the Mississippi River. Provo residents could suffer because of federal mandates that just don’t make sense.
THUMBS UP: To Mother Nature for cooling down a bit on what is traditionally the hottest week of the year. Now let’s bring in some steady rainfall and help our farmers, too.
THUMBS UP: To news that the anonymous Provo Municipal Council candidate "Suzanne Q." has dropped out of the race. The candidate for public office refused to put her last name or address on candidate filing documents, which should have been enough to disqualify her from the race. If you aren't willing to reveal your identity to members of the public, how are they supposed to trust in your ability to hold office? And what reason would they have to vote for you?
THUMBS DOWN: To hypocrisy in politics. So, you're telling me that a group of vaccinated, mask-less Democratic lawmakers all flew together on a plane in an effort to flee Texas and prevent a vote on legislation they oppose -- and now six of them (and counting), as well as additional staff members, have tested positive for COVID-19? You can't make this stuff up.
THUMBS UP: To the Provo City School District and Ogden School District for joining a class-action lawsuit against the e-cigarette maker Juul Labs. As an attorney for the Ogden School Board noted, Juuls have been a "huge hit with the illegal, underage crowd," and therefore the company bears responsibility for the thousands of teens around the country who are developing nicotine addictions. It's time for Juul Labs and other e-cigarette manufacturers to be held accountable.
THUMBS DOWN: To those who criticize Japan for putting on the Olympics even though the world is still struggling with many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country made an enormous investment prior to the emergence of the deadly disease and should be commended for attempting to make the best of a bad situation. We hope the organizers, workers and athletes can make it through the next few weeks safely and effectively.
THUMBS UP: To the Milwaukee Bucks and former BYU star Elijah Bryant on getting an NBA championship. Although Bryant wasn't a huge contributor during the Finals against Phoenix, he was able to be a part of the title run and get a ring. Not a bad way to finish a season.
THUMBS DOWN: To incessant whining. That's it. That's the whole thumb.
THUMBS UP: To all remembering their pioneer heritage this weekend. While the holiday often focuses on those who came to the area to escape religious persecution, it also can be viewed in a much broader context. Everyone has ancestors who pioneered in many different ways, allowing us to live the lives we have today. They weren't perfect, but they made a difference. Hopefully we can do the same for those who come in the future.
THUMBS UP: To the return of concerts to the Wasatch Front this summer. Shows postponed from a lost 2020 are quickly starting to roll back onto this year's schedule. Live concerts are one of life's true pleasures. Can't wait to raise the rock salute and flick my Bic (or illuminate my cell phone flashlight) at a live concert in the near future.
THUMBS DOWN: To thinking a hot dog is a sandwich, when it clearly is not.
THUMBS UP: To referee Scott Foster and the Milwaukee Bucks for each getting over on Chris Paul of Phoenix.
THUMBS UP: To my own ancestors who braved the Plains en route to becoming some of the earliest settlers of Salt Lake City. Our family drove across part of this route recently, leaving from Winter Quarters in Omaha, Nebraska, and even that was no picnic.