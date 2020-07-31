THUMBS UP: Even in the middle of a pandemic and economic recession, people are finding ways to give back to their communities. Whether through providing new pairs of shoes to over 45 foster children or neighbors delivering packages of food to high-risk residents who are unable to safely shop for themselves. It’s amazing to see the kindness and compassion people hold for each other despite the stress and chaos that exists in the new normal.
THUMBS DOWN: To the stream of “Mask up!” refrains on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and unrelated news articles. No, I’m not against wearing masks or embracing one side or the other in the never-ending, do-you-or-don’t-you debate. Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask — just stay 6 feet away from me. What I am advocating for is a little diversity when it comes to exhorting, chiding or whatever people think they’re accomplishing with their unrelenting “Mask up!” declarations. Just mix in a few “Don’t forget to floss!” or “Shower daily!” commands as well and we’re good. After all, we’re all in this together, right?
THUMBS UP: To all the cities and towns in Utah County that have worked so hard to have some type of city celebration for their residents during COVID-19. The hope is they have all worn face masks and socially distanced when in public. We commend the unique and creative options such as reverse parades or virtual activities to keep the city traditions alive during this crazy time.
THUMBS DOWN: To Major League Baseball for continuing to do everything possible to coddle the Houston Astros. After not doing a single thing in the offseason to punish the Astros players for cheating their way to a World Series title in 2017, despite catching them with their hands gripping the trash can gong and virtually guaranteeing that opposing players would take punishment unto themselves — as it has always been in baseball — Commissioner Rob Manfred’s office suspended Dodger pitcher Joe Kelly for eight games following Tuesday night’s fireworks in the first meeting between the two teams (who faced off in that 2017 cheatfest disguised as a World Series). Kelly delivered a message with a couple apparent statement pitches — but dude didn’t even hit anyone. Manfred might as well order patches for all Astros uniforms that say, “Protected by the commissioner.”
THUMBS DOWN: Seeing more and more residents call for face-to-face classes in the fall is disheartening. If anything, parents should want officials to be overly cautious rather than willing to put their children in danger. While virtual and distanced learning is inconvenient for everyone, it is the safest option, and one that can be practically executed.
THUMBS UP: To one full week of professional baseball. Sure, the Marlins took it on the chin with COVID-19 infections. But having a regular sport to tune into each night has been a relief for those of us who love baseball. It’s a short season. Let’s hope we make it to the end.
THUMBS DOWN: To pre-planned, staged kneel-downs during the national anthem at sporting events as will apparently take place when the NBA regular season — such as it is — resumes in the bubble in Orlando. We understand that there are social justice issues that need to be acknowledged and addressed. But how about doing them in a way that brings people together, instead of escalating convenient dividing lines? Instead of taking a knee during the national anthem, for example, what about kneeling before and after it instead? Doing something different would likely bring even more attention to the cause and eliminate the all-too-convenient umbrage over supposed disrespect of the flag and anthem.
THUMBS UP: It’s great to see the return of sports. Although there have been obstacles, it’s great to see the NBA successfully balancing health and competition so far. Baseball is adapting to an outbreak (which likely won’t be the last) but is still playing games. And Utah high schools are taking a lot of precautions but are planning on starting play next week.
THUMBS DOWN: It’s a tough time to be in college athletics. Unlike high schools, teams have to deal with nationwide issues. Unlike pro teams, they don’t have the resources to sequester themselves in a “bubble.” That puts football, soccer, volleyball and other sports in a precarious spot heading into fall 2020.
THUMBS UP: To Provo resident Kim Santiago. While many folks in Provo are in favor of the Class F beer license for brewpubs, Santiago and others sought to get a referendum on the ballot for voters to choose. The referendum failed this week after an official recount. While there are always many sides and opinions to this long-running city issue, we congratulate Santiago for all of the time, energy, sweat and tears that were put into getting valid voter signatures on petitions. Provo will have a brewpub or two perhaps, but Santiago needs a thumbs up for being a voice for a number of residents in this community.
THUMBS UP: To Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee backing away from his request that Gov. Gary Herbert give Utah County schools some exemptions to the K-12 mask mandate. Decisions on masks in schools should be made by health officials, state executives and school districts, not county commissioners.
THUMBS DOWN: To reports from the Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Department of Agriculture and Food that rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been found in wild rabbits in Wayne County and domestic rabbits in Sanpete County. Though humans and other animals aren’t susceptible to the disease, it has an 80% to 100% death rate among rabbits. Hopefully awareness of the disease will prevent it from spreading to places like Utah County.