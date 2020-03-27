THUMBS UP: To Provo College and its students for donating all of their applicable medical equipment to Utah Valley Hospital as it prepares to take on more patients during the COVID-19 outbreak. While many others are doing deeds of kindness, this gesture will help protect not only the community but the hospital staff.
THUMBS DOWN: In response to COVID-19, overzealous, panicked shoppers are not only completely depleting shelves of all toilet paper and canned goods, but also fresh produce, meats and baked items at local grocery stores, too. Because of that overshopping, many programs designed to help our food-insecure neighbors are suffering. The Grocery Rescue, for example, is a program where agencies like Community Action Services and Food Bank collect food from grocery stores that is near its expiration date but still safe and healthy to eat. In the past two weeks, the amount of food collected has decreased by almost 80% in Utah Valley.
THUMBS UP: To the politicians in the two houses of Congress for, apparently, putting aside their petty differences and, perhaps, actually doing something productive for the country by finally passing a main coronavirus stimulus package of $2.2 trillion -- or roughly the same amount that Utah Sen. Mitt Romney finds when cleaning out his couch cushions. It will be interesting to find out how much unrelated pork was stuffed into the package -- a time-honored tradition to be sure -- but at least this will help a majority of Americans cope with the financial strain of the virus' devastation. I guess it's another case of having to pass the bill to find out what's in it.
THUMBS UP: To Provo Police Chief Rich Ferguson for being named Utah's Police Chief of the Year by the Fraternal Order of Police. Ferguson has served Provo for nearly 30 years and has worked hard to keep the morale of his department up during difficult times, including the death of their fellow officer, Master Officer Joseph Shinners.
THUMBS DOWN: To the fickle whims of "American Idol" judges. When the popular ABC TV show televised the audition of Provo's Jordan Moyes just a short while ago, Luke Bryan turned to fellow judge Katy Perry and whispered, "I want to sign him right now." But then, after not featuring Moyes in the first round of Hollywood Week, "A.I." very briefly showed him in the second round, pretty much just long enough for Perry to cut him after a duet. It seems pretty arbitrary that someone who was so highly praised in his audition -- performing by himself -- to get dismissed after a duet round, where you are literally sharing the stage with another contestant and having to make performance decisions that are not entirely your own.
THUMBS UP: To Brie, Macie and Ivy England for making the lives of confined seniors in their neighborhood a bit lighter and happier. The sisters called and interviewed seniors about their lives and took several stories from each one. They then drew pictures of those stories and made a life book of art for each of those interviewed. We appreciate parents and those girls who could see a way to make people's days better, during hard times.
THUMBS DOWN: To being overly judgmental during a time of crisis. With so much uncertainty right now, let's give each other some leeway and react with kindness instead of harshness. Yes, people will make mistakes. We should look to help instead of criticize.
THUMBS UP: To all of the great Utah Valley boys basketball players who earned a spot on the All-Valley team or in the honorable mention list. It was great to see so many athletes pushing themselves to be their best.
THUMBS DOWN: To all the employees losing their jobs and all the business owners losing customers over the virus pandemic. We at the Daily Herald count ourselves lucky to still have the opportunity to work to report local news to our readers, but we feel pained seeing the economic toll the virus is having on our neighbors. It's a very, very frustrating situation, and we encourage everyone still lucky enough to be employed to patronize local businesses in safe ways as much as possible.
THUMBS UP: To all the locally owned, delicious dessert shops around town, including Roll Up Crepes in Orem, The Chocolate in Orem, Fillings and Emulsions in Provo, Rockwell's Ice Cream in Provo, and Brookers Founding Flavors Ice Cream Parlor in Vineyard. This journalist has tried each shop's delectable offerings multiple times and can't recommend them highly enough. Please, please keep them in business during these economically rough times by treating yourself to a well-deserved dessert through their takeout, curbside and delivery options.
THUMBS UP: To Utah County and Explore Utah Valley launching a website to inform residents about which restaurants are offering delivery or curbside service during the coronavirus pandemic. As the state prepares for an economic downturn, we should all do our part to support local restaurants and their employees, who are among the most impacted by pandemic-related closures.
THUMBS DOWN: To United States Rep. Ben McAdams being hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Best wishes to the 4th District representative and his family as he recovers. Also sending well wishes to Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Mike Lee, who are both undergoing self-quarantine after Sen. Rand Paul tested positive for COVD-19.