THUMBS UP: To the Utah County Commission for providing CARES Act funds directly to local cities via committee. This is much more efficient than doing so on a reimbursement basis and allows those funds to be distributed much more quickly.
THUMBS DOWN: As a semi-regular reminder, your Twitter account is not an accurate representation of reality or the public’s actual thinking on matters of importance. Also, your tweets are of very little consequence in the long run and not as many people care about what you think as you believe. A permanent timeline of your every thought and emotional state? There’s no way that can go wrong.
THUMBS UP: To the Provo City Council for ending the long discourse on whether Provo should have ancillary breweries or brewpubs. On Tuesday they voted unanimously to approve a very compromised Class F beer license, but now the city and any business owner can test the waters (with a bit of malt). Congratulations to the council that until now has voted 4-3 on every vote taken. In the words of Councilman David Harding, it was exhausting.
THUMBS UP: To Orem Parks and Recreation director Karl Hirst for accepting to be the interim police chief for the next four months while the city looks for a new one. Hirst, retired from the police department to become the recreation director, now he will have to handle both, in what is a very interesting time for both departments. We wish him the best and know he has two staffs that will support him. Good luck and have a great summer.
THUMBS UP: To knowing that no matter how crazy everyday life becomes, no matter what outsiders think of the job you’re doing, nearly all of life’s stresses can be temporarily forgotten when you have the chance to watch your kid blast a towering home run in a youth baseball game. It may be just one moment and one swing in one otherwise nondescript game — but you know how many hours of practice, workouts and preparation have gone into making that moment possible. Come to think of it, most successes in life happen in just the same way.
THUMBS UP: The United States Supreme Court, by a vote of 6-3, has officially ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and more specifically Title VII, includes protections for gender, sexual and romantic minorities against workplace discrimination. While many people believed the opposite would occur, millions across the nation are breathing a sigh of relief to know that they cannot be unjustly fired because of their sexual orientation or gender expression, including myself. It should never be a question of whether or not someone can be fired for something outside of their control that has nothing to do with their jobs. Like in 2015 with the same-sex marriage decision, each ruling is a step toward equality.
THUMBS DOWN: The state of Utah has entered into its official fire season, from June 1 to Oct. 31. This year, over 90% of Utah's fires have been human caused, including one of the two wildfires in Utah County over the past week. When the weather becomes dryer and temperatures begin to heat up, it is imperative that residents follow recommendations from officials to keep fires at a minimum. Make sure camp fires are completely extinguished before leaving, don't drag chains in dry vegetation and be cognizant of how your actions might have grave consequences for landscapes, wildlife and even man-made structures.
THUMBS DOWN: So, do owners and professional athletes — looking specifically at those in the NBA and Major League Baseball — want to play ball or not? Both leagues, through no fault of their own, have had their seasons substantially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. We get that. Both leagues have been jumping through all kinds of logistical hoops to potentially resume (in the case of the NBA) or begin (for MLB) their seasons in limited, never-before-attempted ways. But complaints and concerns ranging from playing and living in carefully controlled environments to bickering over salaries may result in no seasons whatsoever. So be it. Fans have found plenty of other things to focus their attention on during the pandemic, we’re sure life will go on if ownership and players in these sports can’t agree on a workable solution.
THUMBS UP: To state and federal lawmakers, including Utah’s own Sen. Mitt Romney, considering police reforms and chokehold bans in the wake of weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd. This demonstrates the power of protest and that elected officials are listening to their constituents.
THUMBS DOWN: My Facebook timeline has been flooded of late with ad blitzes by Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, who is running for Utah Attorney General. There’s even daily FB Live events where Leavitt, apparently, takes reader questions and refers them all to the Utah County Health Department. I kid, I kid. That would be ridiculous, wouldn’t it?