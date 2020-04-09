THUMBS UP: To the United Way of Utah County and Bill Hulterstrom and staff for their constant attention to details and the many ways they are serving the non-profit community during this time of uncertainty. While many sectors of the service community are getting kudos, volunteers and staff of the United Way should be added to the list. They are helping stabilize the community in a very unstable moment as we continue to flatten the curve on COVID-19.
THUMBS UP: To the SCERA Center for the Arts for the staff's tireless efforts in making sure the center stays connected with its patrons and students. While the community is learning how to function remotely, the SCERA is taking that a step further with education and theatrical productions that keep children and adults connected to arts, music, dance and entertainment.
THUMBS DOWN: To all the fellow customers I see walking around the grocery store wearing face masks meant for health professionals. Hospitals across the globe are suffering from a shortage in face masks, and numerous professionals and leaders have called for citizens to refrain from buying the masks and instead use homemade or cloth masks in public. If you have a box of disposable face masks, donate it to your nearest hospital!
THUMBS UP: To getting some nice spring weather this week. Getting out of the house to walk or work in the yard was a welcome respite.
THUMBS DOWN: To overspeculation about where we will be with the current crisis in six months or even three months. It has been less than a month since everything changed so dramatically, so it seems premature to think anyone can project clearly that far out.
THUMBS UP: To Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for calling for a worldwide fast on Good Friday to support efforts fighting the coronavirus. Anyone and everyone, no matter their religion, can participate, and there's always power in large numbers of people unifying toward a common goal.
THUMBS DOWN: To Mother Nature, of all forces. For heaven's sake, you ask, "Why?" We have certainly been enjoying wonderful weather this month. My gripe is every year around this time as baseball and other outdoor sports are really kicking into gear, there's always an inordinate amount of games and practices impacted by rainouts and other weather issues. But sure as shootin', in a year in which all outdoor sports are currently on hiatus -- go figure, the weather has been stellar. Mother Nature, it turns out, has a wicked sense of humor.
THUMBS UP: To Springville residents raising money for 13-year-old Isabel Rammell, who was scheduled to have a kidney transplant surgery in April that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with state and countywide social distancing recommendations in order, volunteers are finding ways to raise money for Rammell's transplant, such as by planning a "virtual 5K." It is great to see the community find innovative ways to help one another in times of crisis.
THUMBS DOWN: To unemployment claims continuing to reach unprecedented levels in Utah and throughout the country. Ryann Richardson reported that Utah received 33,076 new claims in the week ending April 4. Hopefully state and federal officials are able to come up with resources and solutions to the economic downturn we are experiencing.
THUMBS DOWN: News item: Federal prosecutors denied allegations this week that investigators deliberately withheld and fabricated evidence to entrap actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other prominent parents charged with cheating the college admissions process. Am I the only one who would find it deliciously ironic if it was somehow discovered that the prosecutors involved had made a mistake -- but it was traced down to them not being totally qualified because their parents bribed their way into law school? That's what you call playing a royal flush against a full house.