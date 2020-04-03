THUMBS DOWN: To the millions of newly unemployed individuals across the U.S. It seems everyone is beginning to feel the pain of a sudden stoppage in the economy. Utah is no exception. This isn't the fault of anyone losing their job. Let's do our best to support these individuals through what is otherwise a difficult time.
THUMBS UP: To the Orem Senior Friendship Center and those members of the group who are taking care of each other every day by a special phone tree. More than 3,000 seniors are members of the center and all are being contacted according to Gena Bertlesen, director. Some of these folks remember the Great Depression and the rationing of World War II. They are examples to the rest of us as they care, at a distance, for their neighbor.
THUMBS DOWN: To those who continue, for one reason or another, to not adhere to the "Stay Safe, Stay Home" initiative by Governor Gary Herbert during the COVID-19 pandemic. For whatever reason, there seems to be three categories of people trying to work through this crisis; those who are striving to follow Herbert's directive, those who don't see it as significant and still meet in groups and play, and conspiracy theorists. What is certain, is that people are getting sick and they are dying. It doesn't matter what you believe, all are susceptible. The best solution for this time is to stay home and make that a safe haven, where you, family or roommates can find safety and good health.
THUMBS UP: To Gov. Gary Herbert signing an executive order putting a freeze on evictions for tenants who have tested positive for COVID-19 or lost jobs or wages due to the pandemic. The order will help Utah's most vulnerable who are unable to make ends meet during an economic downturn and will buy the state time until it receives funding from the $2 trillion federal stimulus package. Mass evictions are the last thing the state needs during a public health crisis.
THUMBS DOWN: To unprecedented unemployment levels in Utah and throughout the rest of the country. According to the United States Department of Labor, a record-setting 6.6 million unemployment claims were filed last week. A total of 28,560 of those claims came from Utahns, according to our reporter Ryann Richardson, which is a 46% increase from the previous week's historic unemployment spike. Hopefully the state and federal government are able to quickly come up with ways to financially support the millions of Americans currently out of work.
THUMBS UP: Gov. Gary Herbert froze evictions and is allowing rent deferments until May 15. This will relieve the stress tens of thousands of recently unemployed residents across the state are facing. Tenants who have been affected by closures related to COVID-19 should reach out to their landlords if they are in need of help during this unprecedented time.
THUMBS DOWN: Utah law enforcement and health care workers don’t have the supplies they need to effectively fight against the novel coronavirus strain. Medical masks and PPEs are in short supply, and hundreds of officers, doctors and other essential personnel are putting their lives on the line to help maintain safety and normalcy. This shortage stems from non-essential employees and residents buying large amounts of these supplies when the pandemic was first announced, some even going as far as to sell these items on websites like eBay and Facebook Marketplace. If you have an excess of medical supplies that are no longer being used or are being unnecessarily kept, please consider donating them to local police departments or hospitals.
THUMBS DOWN: To the lack of April Fool's Day jokes this year. I guess everyone's minds were elsewhere, like thinking about a global crisis or something.
THUMBS UP: To Asa Ramen in Orem. Their ramen bowls are the best I've had: high quality, really flavorful broth and great prices. They've converted me into a regular customer.
THUMBS UP: To everyone who has filled out the 2020 Census so far. For those who haven't yet -- it's so easy and so essential! Surely we can all take just a few minutes (it took me three) out of our packed schedules of attempting to entertain ourselves in self-quarantine to fill the simple census questions out. Plus, you know, it's the law.
THUMBS UP: To my co-workers. With power on the fritz in my home town on Wednesday, I had to drive into the office for the first time in two weeks. Our Daily Herald newsroom looked like a ghost town. We still keep in constant connection via video conferencing and messaging systems, but still, it was a bit sad to see a usually bustling newsroom empty the whole day.
THUMBS DOWN: To the most sedate April Fool's Day in memory. I don't think I played a single prank on anyone. I didn't even squirted by a taped sprayer at our kitchen sink.