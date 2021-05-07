THUMBS DOWN: To the hundreds of "patriots" who gathered in Sanpete County last week to burn a massive effigy of a syringe in a protest of COVID-19 vaccinations. Those in attendance at the event included Republican Blanding Rep. Phil Lyman. Shame on Lyman, a public official, for associating himself with such an embarrassing and terrifying event. Promoting dangerous misinformation and outright lies about vaccine safety and efficacy ought to disqualify Lyman from holding public office.
THUMBS UP: To the Orem Youth Cycling Association for taking such great care of the mountain terrain at the mouth of Provo Canyon. Your volunteer hours have saved the mountain from scarring and erosion. We invite all groups who use the new Orem bike park and walking paths to stay on the trails, appropriately discard garbage and keep the area pristine so it will be a place of adventure and beauty for years to come.
THUMBS DOWN: To the group of parents that have been making their way through Wasatch Front school district meetings, most recently requiring the police to be called to the Granite School District board meeting in Salt Lake City. That same group showed up to the Alpine School District board meeting last week and proceeded to follow board members and staff as they walked to their car. The worst part about all of this is, the district literally has no say on state health orders. It can’t do anything to rescind a mask mandate, it is all from the governor. Parents should not be chasing and harassing board members for something they can’t control.
THUMBS UP: To Vineyard for all of the hard work the city leaders are going through to get their city and new downtown area started. That will happen on May 13 when Utah Transit Authority holds the groundbreaking for the new Vineyard FrontRunner station. We look forward to seeing how the city grows and if it will become a walkable, bikable community as projected.
THUMBS DOWN: To commencement speakers ... period. Until nurseries, preschools, elementary schools, junior highs, high schools, colleges, universities -- heck, even online baking curriculum -- can guarantee finding someone who has never said anything that any individual graduate might possibly disagree with, then just do away with the speakers altogether. For that matter, just drop certificates via drone, do away with all the superfluous pomp and circumstance, and call it good. Extended family and relatives will no doubt be ecstatic over the shortened ceremonies as well.
THUMBS UP: To John Curtis. When asked about claims of voter fraud at a recent town hall meeting, Curtis pointed to Democrats claiming voter fraud in 2016. It made me chuckle because it seems as if whichever party does not win in an election, claims of voter fraud are immediately raised. Using these claims is currently having a substantial impact on voters' rights, with a prime example being Georgia. Everyone should have equal opportunities to vote, in-person and by mail, and no state should be able to change voter laws due to the weaponization of unsubstantiated claims for the 2020 election.
THUMBS DOWN: For all those who have their knickers in a twist and are apoplectic over the booing of Mitt Romney by delegates at the state GOP Convention this past Saturday, and are reacting to it as if it's an international incident. Referees and umpires from youth sports up through the pros -- and, come to think of it, many of the athletes participating as well -- would like a word.
THUMBS UP: To BYU men's volleyball and the work it put in to get to the NCAA Tournament. We hope the Cougars are able to have performances they are proud of, regardless of the outcome.
THUMBS DOWN: To Rep. John Curtis' constituents who bombarded his Spanish Fork town hall with repeated questions about what the congressman is doing to prevent "critical race theory" from being taught in schools, a talking point they undoubtedly picked up from one far-right pundit or another. It is quite clear that those who are so concerned about critical race theory don't know what it is: the idea that racism is systemic and structural. These constituents should spend more time making good faith efforts to try to understand contemporary political and social theories rather than trying to ban them.
THUMBS UP: To John Curtis, for putting the failed censure of Mitt Romney by Utah Republicans in perspective. No one wants Republican in-fighting more than Democrats, since that would give the party a better chance to maintain or increase its presence and agenda.
THUMBS DOWN: To putting limits on free speech. People are often unintentionally funny. Nothing says you believe in free speech less than attempting to apply any kind of restrictions on speech by someone who holds a different opinion than yours. Here's a novel idea: Try genuinely listening to someone's message without adding any preconceived bias, learn why they think the way they do and then think or believe as you wish.