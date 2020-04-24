THUMBS UP: To BYU men's basketball's coaching staff for getting the top grad-transfer in the nation, Purdue center Matt Haarms, to choose to come to Provo over other big-name schools. The energy of Mark Pope and his guys is already making a difference in just a year since he arrived.
THUMBS UP: To the determination of local school districts to follow the health guidelines while still making graduation special for their seniors. These kids have dealt with a lot and deserve to celebrate, even if it needs to be done in unique ways.
THUMBS DOWN: Is anybody else getting sick of being indoors? Sure, there's a good reason for this. Despite that, things are getting boring. The air doesn't seem as fresh and the novelty of being able to turn the TV on during the work day has worn off. I found myself getting nauseous at the sound of the refrigerator making ice. If you're of a similar mind, hang in there. This will all be over soon.
THUMBS UP: To everybody listening to public safety guidelines by wearing masks whenever out in public. Face masks are highly important to your health and the health of those around you! Don't go to a grocery store without one!
THUMBS UP: To Daily Herald photographer Isaac Hale, who recently stampeded through the SPJ "Top of the Rockies" photography contest like a bull through the streets of Pamplona. Hale swept first place in all four photo categories, and even took an additional second place in one of them. Truly, the only person capable of besting him is himself. If doctors took his aperture, their diagnosis would be, "He's on fire!" Hopefully readers do not take his award-winning work for granted as it comes to a paper or computer near them soon. (Soon, you know, like "this morning!")
THUMBS DOWN: To the folks protesting for an end to the coronavirus lockdowns. Don't they know that Twitter exists? Do what the rest of us do and complain to the void where you can pretend feedback from your immediate friends and family is an accurate portrayal of reality. I mean, expressing your first amendment rights? That's so yesterday. This is 2020, baby. Retweets are the same as voting in my book.
THUMBS UP: To leaders of public and private schools and universities in the valley for trying their best to understand students' situations and making adjustments to grading, attendance policies and more. Also, when it comes to figuring out what to do with graduation ceremonies, we can't imagine the difficult decisions school leaders are facing. There are no perfect answers to schooling problems in this unprecedented time, but school leaders sure are giving it their all to provide the best schooling and ceremonies possible for their students.
THUMBS UP: To Provo's administration for taking a deep dive look on all the ways it can save money this coming fiscal year. City personnel should be given every consideration when it comes to cutting budgets and looking at ways to keep the city moving. Special kudos to Wayne Parker, city chief administrative officer for the time and devotion he gives to the city employees every single day.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Las Vegas mayor who told CNN that she is willing to let her own residents and visitors to her town be a test market for COVID-19. She wants to open up the casinos and hotels because they are losing money and families need rent and food. However, we're not sure where those gambling hordes will come from. Even a long line on Interstate 15 from Southern California or Utah is problematic and planes aren't flying into Las Vegas like they used to. Such thinking could put many lives in peril.
THUMBS UP: To the Utah County Clerk/Auditor's Office being nationally recognized for using technology to make local government run more efficiently. Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner came into office after a disastrous election year in which Gov. Gary Herbert called Utah County "the epicenter of dysfunction," so it is great to see the county be recognized for making strides to improve government services.
THUMBS UP: To Gandolfo's New York Deli, which has three locations in Utah County, for preparing meals daily for doctors, nurses and other medical workers throughout the county. Nurses and doctors are working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is nice that businesses like Gandolfo's are showing their appreciation.
THUMBS UP: To leaders of the Colonial Heritage Festival. While everyone else is just canceling events as a willy-nilly default due to COVID-19, the CHF officials opted for a forward-thinking plan to present the festival in a different way. Some might even call their foresight, ahem, revolutionary.
THUMBS UP: To the 10-part "The Last Dance" documentary airing on ESPN. Look, we all know the Utah Jazz lost the 1997 and 1998 Finals to the Chicago Bulls, the latter coming in particularly heartbreaking fashion. (Shakes fist in the general direction of referee Dick Bavetta!) But it's the nature of sports, and often life itself, when you simply lose out to a better opponent. The 1997-98 Jazz teams would have been good enough to win championships against other opponents in several other seasons. They just couldn't get over on the best player the game has ever seen. Sometimes you've just got to tip your cap to greatness, even as it is solidified at your expense.