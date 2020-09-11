THUMBS DOWN: To Young/Dumb for continuing to hold parties despite the spread of COVID-19 in the BYU campus community. Not only are organizers endangering those that attend these events, granted they are going willingly, but they are also potentially spoiling the school year for those who are abiding by the rules to try and stay on campus. If the name wasn’t enough to make you chuckle, take a look at some of the pictures where kids were packed into a warehouse like sardines and think to yourself, “Does that actually look fun?” They also drop the address to these parties on the day of and if that doesn’t make you reminisce about your party hungry freshman year in college, I don’t know what else will.
THUMBS UP: To the BYU football team for making the most of its opportunity to play, going to Annapolis, Maryland, and blowing out Navy. This is a season to enjoy what you can and that’s exactly what the Cougars did.
THUMBS DOWN: To target shooters who have started two devastating wildfires in Utah County this week alone, undoubtedly causing tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and forcing hundreds of south county residents from their homes overnight. Officials have repeatedly warned about the dangers of target shooting after abnormally dry winter and spring seasons in Utah. How many acres need to burn before recreators start taking these warnings seriously?
THUMBS UP: To high school sports teams, which to this point have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic challenges of fall 2020 admirably well. We hope they keep up their vigilance and are able to finish out the season.
THUMBS UP: To BYU for continuing to alert the campus community to the risks of COVID-19 and the possibility that students could be sent home this fall. The statement the university released on its social media accounts gave praise to those who have been abiding by guidelines, but also showed students what could happen if things are not changed. It also alluded to Labor Day weekend making or breaking the school year, showing it’s the importance of being transparent with the community. That way, if officials are forced to shut down the campus, the students will know why.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Provo-based party company Young/Dumb for, once again, embodying its name by throwing a second unmasked indoor dance party, all while professors at Brigham Young University and other schools beg students to take COVID-19 seriously by social distancing and adhering to public health guidelines. The reckless actions of the young adults throwing and attending these parties is both morally and logically indefensible. Shame on the organizers for spitting in the faces of the local, school and state officials who are trying to keep case counts down. And all for the freedom to enjoy a non-alcoholic cocktail.
THUMBS UP: To the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for 110 years of recording music for the public to enjoy. We suggest a special program highlighting those decades featuring clips from as many choirs and conductors as it has seen in that time. It would be a step back in time to enjoy the combined sounds of the choir under the direction of Richard P. Condie with Alexander Schreiner at the organ and the spoken word by Richard L. Evans. Mack Wilberg and Ron Jarrett, take a leap of faith and do it.
THUMBS DOWN: To technical glitches that left some Provo residents gasping when they opened their utility bills to find the fees had climbed thousands of dollars. While the problems were resolved, we hope no undue wear and tear on the heart — or the pocketbook — occurred and they were no worse for wear.
THUMBS UP: To the start of the NFL season Thursday night. We’ve been a little light on news about professional athletes protesting lately.
THUMBS UP: For the start of Halloween season and the opening of the Haunted Forest. Look next for a corn maze or two and the relentless costume shopping that will now ensue.
THUMBS DOWN: America is on fire. Everywhere you turn, states across the nation are battling significant wildfires that have destroyed homes as well as injured and killed residents. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that many of these fires are human caused. Whether it be sparks from an exploding target, an unextinguished campfire or even a gender reveal party, human-caused blazes are to blame for the deaths of innocent lives and the upheaval of whole families.
THUMBS UP: For all those associated with the Navy football program for taking their 55-3 whipping like Midshipmen. Honestly, BYU was the team struggling for games after having its schedule obliterated by the COVID-19 pandemic and entire leagues opting to shut football down for the fall (prematurely, it would appear at this point). Navy did the Cougars a solid by scheduling this nationally televised marquee matchup on short notice — no doubt due to the relationship between the schools’ respective head coaches — Navy’s Ken Niumatalolo and BYU’s Kalani Sitake both grew up in the same area of Hawaii — not to mention Niumatalolo’s close ties to BYU and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I almost felt bad as the Cougars were applying that epic Labor Day beatdown. Almost.
THUMBS DOWN: Students at Brigham Young University are getting together in groups and ignoring health recommendations by refusing to distance themselves socially or wear a mask. It seems even with a limited education, students believe they are invincible to a virus that has infected millions and kills hundreds of thousands of Americans. With the number of self-reported cases exponentially rising at BYU, the university may be forced to send its students home and begin online instruction, which would be devastating to local businesses. As a college city, Provo greatly relies on business from students in the area. Not only are the students putting themselves and their loved ones at risk, they are pushing local business owners into a corner with their selfish actions.