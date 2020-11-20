To Latter-day Saint Charities and the Black 14 Philanthropy for putting aside decades of angst over racism, Blacks and the priesthood and the LDS Church. The efforts to help with organizations throughout the United States to bring food to those in need is a great way to patch differences and kindle friendships. We applaud the efforts.
To all of the parents who are not taking COVID-19 seriously. As case counts continue to rise throughout the state and Utah County, those cases are now creeping into elementary schools, middle schools and high schools. These students may not believe this pandemic is that serious, maybe they see it as a damper on their school year or maybe they think they are invincible. Either way, it is important that parents harp on the importance of mask wearing and the following of health guidelines. If they think shortened days and four days of instruction a week is bad, the schools could very easily flip to a hybrid model or possibly even a completely remote model if cases continue to rise.
To all those who worked through the Utah County Elections Office to make this large voting year as smooth as possible and for their patience with the public, candidates and the media. Utah County has turned the corner from being a bad example to a great example on how vote by mail can work. Congratulations.
To people participating in organized letter-writing campaigns who apparently don’t have enough of a vested interest in their cause to pen their own thoughts. Pro tip: Having 15 different people send the exact word-for-word same lengthy letter to the editor will result in none of those letters being published. If you don’t care enough about something to send an original thought, then neither do we.
To the possibility of a BYU-Utah football game. Yes, the Pac-12 has bumbled its way through a lot of complicated issues this fall and is still facing a lot of headaches, but acknowledging the possibility of having some nonconference games added is great for both Cougar and Ute fans. As long as protocol benchmarks are met, it would be fantastic to have the annual rivalry contest played in 2020.
To the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, which voiced opposition to a bill Utah lawmakers are pursuing that would increase criminal penalties of obstructing traffic during a riot and formulate legal safeguards for drivers who may injure someone while attempting to flee such disturbances. The SLC District Attorney being opposed to such a bill is one thing, but the following quote by office rep William Carlson really rankles: “And obstructing traffic as the part of a protest is part of America’s tradition of protest.” And motoring through city streets without being unlawfully detained or fearing for your safety in the middle of a riot is part of America’s tradition of driving. And doublespeak is part of America’s tradition of lawyering. I guess we can be glad that mocking idiotic reasoning is part of America’s tradition of Thumbs Downing.
To the state of Utah for finding a way to allow the football state championships to happen through rigorous testing. The players worked hard to get to this point and proved to be disciplined in avoiding the virus, so they deserved to conclude the season on the field.
To politicians and state leaders who have can’t even be bothered to follow their own mandates. Looking at you, California Governor Gavin Newsom, who got caught with his pants down — but mask apparently on! — at a posh birthday dinner for a lobbyist that exceeded his state mandate for people allowed at a gathering.
To shoes being on the other foot, and to chickens coming home to roost. The latest example of this time-honored tradition is the University of Utah now needing a rescheduled football game with BYU more than the Cougars do.
If people all over the state are not allowed extended family gatherings for Thanksgiving, who’s going to eat all the leftover green bean casserole and green Jell-O with canned fruit chunks in it?
To all of the frontline workers and first responders during this COVID-19 surge. Through their work, they are exposing themselves and their loved ones to this terrible virus on a daily basis. For healthcare workers, they are helping those severely sick with COVID-19 while also putting themselves in harm’s way. This is a tough time for everyone, but frontline workers are truly the heroes of this pandemic. Instances of domestic violence are on the rise, and this is largely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utah County has been grappling with the pandemic since March — much like the rest of the U.S. — and in that time, many people have been quarantining in their homes with little to no contact with the outside world. Even in the healthiest relationship, being essentially trapped in your home for months on end with the same person can put anyone on edge. When a toxic or unstable relationship predates the quarantine, it can feel like a powder keg waiting to explode. It is up to us — the residents and officials in Utah County — to ensure that resources are available and support systems are waiting for men and women experiencing domestic violence once they step away.
Michael McLean’s “The Forgotten Carols” are hitting the big screen with a film update in the midst of a pandemic that has limited live performances. No matter what is thrown at them, the arts continue on. The resilience is just as inspiring as the motifs and themes presented through song, word or any medium the creator desires. Congratulations to McLean on this latest, exciting development.
To Utah’s newest member of Congress, Burgess Owens, who narrowly defeated Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams in the Utah 4th Congressional District race, for reaffirming his commitment to alienating half of his constituents by saying he will “fight against the deep, dark, socialist and Marxist ways of the left” during a recent appearance on Fox News, as The Salt Lake Tribune reported. Owens also echoed President Donald Trump’s baseless claims about election fraud. While neither comment is particularly surprising, it is disappointing that they are coming from someone who will soon be taking public office.
To the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office and Election Division for facilitating a smooth and successful election this year, just a few years after Gov. Gary Herbert labeled Utah County the “epicenter of dysfunction” when it comes to elections. Most of the credit goes to Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner, who took office in January 2019 and promised to bring efficiency to elections. She fulfilled that promise this election. But credit also goes to the county elections staff, volunteers and poll workers who made this election so successful.