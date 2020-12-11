THUMBS UP: To the BYU football team for reminding us what sports is all about. Did the Cougars likely ruin their chances for a bigger payday in a big-name bowl game by taking on a short-notice game and losing? Yes ... but so what? Sports aren't about money. They about competing and challenging yourself, which is what BYU did. That's a mentality Cougar fans should be proud of.
THUMBS UP: High school basketball is a week into the season and players, coaches and fans are working hard to be as safe as possible. That effort deserves to be applauded and we hope that carries on through the next few months.
THUMBS DOWN: To 2020. As if suffering through a global pandemic, riots, murder hornets, an unprecedentedly contentious election cycle and a president who may refuse to leave office, you're telling me we now have a leader of the free world-elect who broke his foot while tripping over his dog? Is there any limit to the indignities we must suffer before the calendar turns to Jan. 1?
THUMBS UP: Speaking of murder hornets, did you see where researchers in Vietnam have discovered that eastern honeybees are lining their hives with animal excrement as a deterrent to murder hornet attacks? Western honeybees, not being as familiar with the murderous horde, apparently have yet to adopt this particular defense mechanism. Who are we to pooh-pooh poo? Instead, we offer a hearty salute to Mother Nature -- who somehow always finds a way. Also, a note of encouragement to western honeybees, who should be able to find a never-ending supply of murder hornet deterrent in and around the halls of Congress.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Big 10 Conference for rewriting its own rules this week simply to get Ohio State into its conference championship game, keeping alive the Buckeyes' continued march to a College Football Playoff berth. Why have minimum-game requirements if you're just going to break them to placate the favorites? (That was a rhetorical question. The answer to which would be, "Because money talks.")
THUMBS UP: To city councils, residents, mayors, Congressman John Curtis and others who spoke up and out about keeping Bridal Veil Falls in the public domain and protecting it with a conservation easement. We believe these messages of concern helped to move the Utah County Commission, after a lengthy meeting, to make the right decision.
THUMBS DOWN: To President Trump for walking out of his own Presidential Medal of Honor ceremonies. With news cameras and reporters filling the Oval Office, he put the medal on well-known athlete and wrestler Dan Gable, then leaves the room. He left Gable and his family standing befuddled on what to do in front of the cameras and no one to guide them. In what many would consider to be the President's glory moment in front of the cameras, he just turned out to be a chump.
THUMBS DOWN: To President Trump's living rent free in the minds of so many. C'mon, man! If he's going to take up personal residence there, the least thing he can do is offer to pay them some sort of stipend.
THUMBS UP: The Utah County Commission voted to approve a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls, meaning the area can never be sold to private developers. Despite the underhanded nature behind the potential sale, it is great that the commissioners listened to the city councils in the area as well as the residents who came to give public comment. Bravo to Commissioner Nathan Ivie, as well, whose legacy includes championing transparency and protecting local treasures.
THUMBS DOWN: While the conversation is over on the future of Bridal Veil Falls, the actions of Commissioner Bill Lee and Commissioner-elect Tom Sakievich are more than concerning. Is this underhanded behavior what residents are to expect from the Utah County Commission come 2021? Utah County residents deserve representation from elected officials who care about what is best for their constituents and not what's best for their pockets.
THUMBS DOWN: To Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes. Fresh off being reelected to his position, he is taking time away from the state he serves to lend a hand in a strictly partisan project. I also applaud Gov. Gary Herbert and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox for condemning the Attorney General’s efforts in this matter. Reyes needs to be focusing on the constituents who elected him and the state he serves, not a partisan effort to try and overturn the election results.
THUMBS UP: To the NBA, which will embark on a new season this weekend with the start of preseason games. Sports have been a way of letting go during an extremely stressful COVID-19 pandemic, so not only do I give thumbs up to the NBA but also all of the other local college teams that are competing. The NBA has always been one of my favorite things to watch on Christmas day and I could not be more happy to have games being played in the coming weeks.
THUMBS DOWN: Speaking of the NBA, then there's Houston Rockets (for the time being anyway) star James Harden. Let's see, first Harden left his original team as a free agent. Then he has in subsequent years run off All-Star point guards Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook. Now the mercurial guard -- who has asked to be traded to a contender -- has missed time at Rockets camp due to NBA COVID protocols after he posted photos from Lil Baby's birthday party in Atlanta sans mask. (Lil Baby, in this case, refers to the rapper and not Harden himself.) Harden may be the only player in the NBA whose beard requires its own separate COVID protocols.
THUMBS DOWN: To Commissioner Bill Lee for misleading the public by saying he has always supported preservation of Bridal Veil Falls. While it is true Lee voted against development proposals for Bridal Veil Falls in 2018, it is also true that he expressed interest in Richard Losee’s latest development proposal, as public records show. It is deceptive for him to back-step now that there is such widespread public outrage over the proposed development.
THUMBS UP: To Commissioner Nathan Ivie for staying true to his conservationist principles and putting forward a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls in one of his last weeks as commissioner. The conservation easement, which was approved on Wednesday, will prevent private development at Bridal Veil Falls and preserve the iconic landmark for generations to come. We are lucky to have a commissioner like Nathan Ivie.