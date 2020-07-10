Thumbs up: To all the hard work put in by area school districts as they try to come up with safe and effective plans for the 2020-21 school year. It’s certainly a difficult conundrum to balance health and education needs.
Thumbs up: To Orem leaders for selecting Marc Sanderson as the new fire chief for the city. Sanderson comes to the city with a good reputation and a working relationship with the fire crews he will be over. He will be a great addition to the city leadership and a great morale builder for the fire department.
Thumbs down: It’s hard to be a sports fan right now. The bad news just keeps coming and unless people really take things seriously, it appears fall sports are in jeopardy.
Thumbs up: To 4th District Court Judge Christine Johnson for shooting down arguments brandished by the Utah County Attorney’s Office and the Utah County Health Department that took very specific protections given to individuals under state code and inexplicably extrapolated the definition to include businesses. One would think it wouldn’t take a court case, wasting valuable time and money, to reach the conclusion that businesses are not individuals.
Thumbs up: To county public libraries that continue to encourage reading for both children and adults. Kudos go out particularly to the children’s librarians who work hard to have fun and create interesting summer reading programs to keep children on course with their reading skills while they are on vacation from school. We appreciate any effort to help children learn to love to read.
Thumbs up: To U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, for calling on Congress to expand the 1990 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) that provides compensation to uranium miners and downwinders who have been exposed to cancer-linked radiation. RECA currently only covers nine southern Utah counties, and McAdams called on Congress to extend coverage to the entire state. Thank you, Rep. McAdams for encouraging federal action to assist vulnerable Utahns.
Thumbs down: To Gov. Gary Herbert and top legislative officials for not issuing a statewide mask mandate, despite being requested by the Utah Hospital Association to do so. Wearing a mask is a scientifically proven way to reduce COVID-19 spread, yet it only takes one trip to the grocery store or park to see that most people aren’t wearing them. A mandate would show Utahns that state officials are serious about public health.
Thumbs up: To George Handley, chairman of the Provo Municipal Council for putting out a clear and uniting statement concerning the recent protest and shooting that occurred in Provo. The mayor’s office, council, police and administrative departments have unitedly joined to bring clarity to the situation. We congratulate the swiftness in which two arrests were made in conjunction with the shooting. Freedom to gather and peacefully protest is protected under the Constitution. Shooting weapons during a protest is illegal and should be considered an act of domestic terrorism.
Thumbs up: To all those who worked hard for candidates during the campaign for the primary elections. It takes a lot of courage and creativity during a pandemic to bring in votes, and we commend you for your service and diligence. For some of you, the work isn’t over. Keep on as you serve not only your candidate, but your community. This is a worthy work.
Thumbs up: To everyone who keeps on keeping on in these trying times. You know who you are. You probably think this thumb is about you, don’t you, don’t you?