THUMBS DOWN: To a number of organized groups who have taken face mask wearing from a health and safety issue to a political one and then harassing Provo city and Utah County employees, leaders and their families for trying to do their jobs and protect the community the best they know how. With freedom comes responsibility. We suggest that if you are going to call upon the U.S. Constitution as your bedrock that you re-read and contemplate Amendment 1 of the Bill of Rights carefully. It says “peaceably assemble.”
THUMBS DOWN: As far as debates, it is simply unbelievable to me that ... (the remainder of this thought has been interrupted by President Donald Trump).
THUMBS DOWN: I originally joined my city’s Facebook page to keep apprised of events and issues important to the area, and as a way to gain a better understanding of the residents around me. But after watching nearly every post devolve into opposing and petty diatribes against one ridiculous thing or another, I have realized it’s a lot easier to maintain a healthy and positive opinion about others in my community when their illogical talking points, inane rationales and poorly deployed sarcasm aren’t foisted upon me in the comment section of every post. Read at your own risk.
THUMBS UP: To the Brigham Young University students at Y Digital for coming up with a digital marketing plan to encourage their peers to wear face masks on and off campus. The incentivized program shows initiative in bringing all the university and specialty colleges in Utah County together to make a difference in bringing down the COVID-19 case count; something these students have been accused of making higher. Go, team Y Digital!
THUMBS DOWN: For the love of all that is holy, if I have to read one more comment from someone pontificating that their moral high ground allows them to only vote for one specific presidential candidate (and how dare anyone think differently about the issues!) — without realizing that all the subsequent weaknesses they point out can also be applied to the other candidate — I am going to quarantine myself in a dark room, gripping my mask in one hand and my multiple mail-in ballots in the other until it’s safe to emerge once election season is finally over.
THUMBS DOWN: Who do you think is more trustworthy: Political reps commenting on how their candidate did in the previous night’s debate or college football coaches talking about the merits of their recruiting class on Signing Day?
THUMBS DOWN: As it relates to debates, people should be allowed to express their thoughts without constant interrup ... (the rest of this thought has been interrupted by former Vice President Joe Biden after consultation with his earpiece).
THUMBS UP: To the city of Provo, Orem and the surrounding universities for coming together for the “Join the Maskerade” campaign. With the biggest focal point in positive COVID-19 cases being the 15-24 age group in Utah County, the initiative brings a fun and positive twist to the division that has been seen around the nation on masks. Hopefully the area will see a downturn in COVID-19 cases as a result of the campaign and its goals.
THUMBS DOWN: To the presidential debate. Did these two ever learn to wait their turn? Isn’t that a basic teaching principle in kindergarten? Holy cow, it was hard to watch when both Trump and Biden continued to interrupt each other. I want to give a quick shoutout to Chris Wallace though, who was attempting to moderate the event. I would not wish that job on my worst enemy.
THUMBS UP: To this upcoming weekend of general conference sessions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In a world full of turmoil, it’s nice to unplug from the chaos a bit and turn the focus toward otherworldly subject matter. Plus, I’m really looking forward to seeing who the church leaders endorse in the presidential race.
THUMBS DOWN: I know that I-15 work is finishing up in Lehi, but the southbound lane markers are a disaster. In bright daylight, it’s nearly impossible to see where the lanes are — especially because old lane configurations are still very visible on the road.
THUMBS DOWN: I’m steamed that the state Department of Motor Vehicles stopped mailing out postcard reminders for vehicle registrations. I almost forgot to get my vehicle renewed. How hard is it to include an additional dollar in the renewal fee to include the freaking postcard? (Also, having to get my car smogged every year is excessive, especially compared to the “high tax” state of California where it’s only required every other year in most cases.)
THUMBS UP: The Utah County Commission voted to ratify the mask mandate issued by the Utah County Health Department on Wednesday. While it took much longer than it should have — almost seven months, to be exact — it is better late than never. Obviously, the initial two-week expectation to cut down on cases has been long overshot, and it is commendable that not only did the commissioners understand that but also that they acknowledged guidance from the health department. Good leaders are able to make tough decisions for the benefit of their constituents, and Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie did just that in the meeting Wednesday.
THUMBS DOWN: Despite the mask mandates being issued on a legislative and executive level, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office has made it exceedingly clear it is unwilling to uphold any mandate. To my knowledge, police officers are tasked with upholding the laws of their jurisdictions, not acting as legislators or judges. It seems the Utah County Sheriff is unwilling — or perhaps unable — to fulfill his basic duties.
THUMBS DOWN: When it comes to whether packing the Supreme Court is a good idea, I think that ... (the rest of this thought has been interrupted by Chris Wallace).