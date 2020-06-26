THUMBS UP: The Orem Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has an official groundbreaking date. While I am not a member of the church, it is always great to see the renderings come to life as construction crews work to finish each of the breathtaking buildings. It also is nice to know that members of the church will have another place to go to practice their religion and share pivotal points in their lives with their loved ones.
THUMBS DOWN: The Americans with Disabilities Act does not exempt people from not wearing masks. I have seen it firsthand, a woman not wanting to wear a mask brandishing a fake ADA card claiming to have a disability. It's insulting to think someone would, for personal gain, try to take advantage of a system meant to protect people who have been discriminated against for something outside of their control. Cases of COVID-19 throughout the state of Utah are on the rise. The United States had its highest number of cases in a day earlier this week. While COVID-19 poses a risk to some and not to others, the fraction of the people it can be fatal to are loved ones, friends and family. No, a mask is not foolproof, and yes, 6-feet social distancing can be inconvenient, but participating in recommendations from officials is not weakness. Wear a mask, wash your hands, stay home as much as possible, and support your local businesses.
THUMBS UP: To the surge of Democrat-minded voters joining Senator Mitt Romney in officially changing their party affiliation solely so they can participate in Tuesday's Utah GOP Primary. ... Wait ... Romney was already a registered Republican? OK, never mind.
THUMBS UP: To all who are doing everything they can to limit the potential impact of COVID-19 and hopefully limit the strain on our healthcare system. Is social distancing and face-covering really that hard?
THUMBS UP: To BYU football defensive back Isaiah Herron, who decided to make a difference in helping build understanding in race relations right where he is at now in Provo. Hopefully we can all do our part in the same way in our communities.
THUMBS DOWN: To the state of Utah that has simply not met the mark doing what is needful to keep COVID-19 from getting out of hand. It is now bad enough that states like New York and New Jersey are enforcing a mandatory 14-day quarantine on Utahns traveling to their states. Wearing a face mask to protect family, friends, neighbors and yourself is not political, it is prudent. Your freedom to choose not to wear a mask also means accepting the consequences of taking others' freedom to life and the pursuit of happiness away. All of us want to get back to a sense of normal, but none of us can unless we all do what is needful. Wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance.
THUMBS UP: To Provo band The National Parks for finding a unique way to do live performances during a time when concerts seemingly have gone the way of dinosaurs -- or BYU beating the University of Utah in football. It has been fun to watch the evolution of The National Parks from Rooftop Concert Series darlings to eventual headliners, and now to releasing their fourth full-fledged studio album, "Wildflower," which dropped last week. The band is performing a series of acoustic "Campfire Tour" concerts, allowing only 40 people per show. which seems like a perfect way to showcase their new material. Almost all the shows immediately sold out, including Thursday's hometown date in Provo, proving the worth of the idea.
THUMBS UP: To all the school teachers in the three Utah County school districts who are waiting patiently to know what their fall classes will look like and for all the preparation being made now for whatever the look is either teaching remotely or face-to-face in socially distanced classrooms. We give two thumbs up to you and your desire to keep our children educated.
THUMBS DOWN: To the Governor's Office of Economic Development sending politically charged masks featuring a gun and the phrase "Don't tread on me" to a Utah family. These masks were funded using taxpayer dollars and to have them feature a partisan catchphrase is beyond inappropriate. And this is the same governor's office that recalled thousands of condoms because they were packaged with mildly inappropriate Utah-themed slogans.
THUMBS UP: As horrendous as the COVID-19 pandemic has been and how disheartening it is to see continued systemic racism and the riots it has spawned, it has offered a real-world example of party politics and platforms in action at the state level, especially in states mostly controlled by one party or the other. Those are good examples to study in a crucial election year.
THUMBS UP: To the Utah County Sheriff's Office restricting target shooting in western parts of Utah County due to wildfire risk. Target shooting and exploding targets have already caused a number of wildfires in Utah County this year. Given that this spring season was the third driest in recorded Utah history, this restriction seems more than reasonable.