One year ago, I became Utah Valley University’s seventh president.
Before arriving on campus, I knew the unique Utah dual-mission education model of combining a community college and a four-year university under one roof was a hallmark of the state. I was aware that it was instrumental in UVU becoming Utah’s largest public university. But it wasn’t until my first walks through campus and frequent “Talk with Tuminez” broadcasts that I truly appreciated the impact of this state’s profound experiment in making postsecondary education more accessible.
I observed chemistry students studying in a lab not far from automotive technology students working on a car. I saw UVU’s dual mission as an integrated teaching university and community college transforming the lives of a surprisingly diverse student body, many of whom come from less privileged backgrounds. And I began to understand the opportunities and future for Utah County. I came to see what it truly means to say, “Come as you are—UVU has a place for you.”
Almost half of Utah’s growth in K-12 enrollment since 1999 has come from UVU’s service region, which encompasses Utah, Wasatch and Summit counties. In the next 30 years, Utah County’s population aged 19-44 is projected to grow at nearly four times the rate of any other county in Utah. By 2028, it’s estimated that more than 50,000 students will enroll at one of UVU’s campuses, online or via high school concurrent enrollment.
Faced with this tremendous growth, our primary initiative has been to ensure that UVU sustains its upward trajectory while preparing for Utah’s next wave of learners, thinkers, and doers.
We knew flexibility, accessibility and affordability were a formula that resonated with Utah’s students. Utah students have gravitated toward dual-mission institutions across the state because they combine the flexibility of a community college with the prestige and resources of a four-year university. Nearly half of all associate degrees and 38% of bachelor degrees awarded in Utah in 2017-18 were from dual-mission universities, including Dixie State, Weber State and UVU.
Building upon this proven model, we are working to make UVU even more affordable and accessible. Last fall, we launched a $15 million institution-wide campaign to provide UVU’s first-generation students—who make up 36% our student body—with greater access to scholarships and support services.
We are also improving degree stackability to remove barriers preventing students from completing a meaningful certificate or degree during their time at UVU. Working with our K-12 partners, UVU continues to expand high school concurrent enrollment offerings to strengthen the transition from high school to college. These efforts drive costs down for UVU students and the state. UVU already receives less tax funding than any other university or community college in Utah. And nearly half of all UVU students receive grants or scholarships to reduce or eliminate the out-of-pocket cost of tuition.
As we make our pathways to degrees more efficient, we are also expanding our physical campus to support the volume of students coming to UVU. In early 2019, we received a strategic and generous $50 million appropriation from the Utah State Legislature to build a new home for UVU’s thriving Woodbury School of Business. This building will be the training ground for Utah’s next generation of business leaders. And, with more than 75% of UVU alumni still living in Utah 10 years after their graduation, our students — both present and future — are increasingly integrated into Utah County’s development as productive workers and participating citizens.
We gained a glimpse of this future when our students, along with many other students from Utah universities, helped ultimately bring the 68th annual United Nations Civil Society Conference to Salt Lake City last month. With delegates from over 130 countries, the conference proved to be a spectacular engaged-learning opportunity for UVU’s students—and for its president, too.
I moderated a U.N. conference panel that explored building inclusive communities through education, and came away feeling invigorated about the future of education, Utah’s inclusivity, and how the world can learn from innovations happening in Utah.
In my first year, we also made transformative investments in the arts and humanities. In late 2018, UVU announced a new Museum of Art, which will open in about a year, thanks to the generous donation of the Melanie Bastian family estate in Orem. We also unveiled the magnificent new Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, which opened to students in January 2019 before its grand opening during our “Week of Dreams” celebration in March. The Noorda welcomed international stars Jason Alexander and Sierra Boggess in its first official week and will host the Utah Symphony for a full season this year. The Noorda will be a vibrant arts outlet for our entire community.
Over the past year, I’ve shared my personal journey in higher education and beyond with students, and they have spoken up to share their own unique stories and experiences. The Wolverine Stories initiative, which debuted on our website in August, chronicles the journey of UVU students and alumni who have persisted and succeeded in their pursuit of a degree. For many, life circumstances prevented the earning of a degree in the traditional four to six years. These stories remind us that success does not always happen in a linear way. At UVU, we honor and support each individual journey. This reflects the promise of America. Given my own childhood in the slums of the Philippines, the journey of UVU students resonates very powerfully.
I am grateful that Utah is a state where both leaders and citizens still value higher education. I marvel at the coordination across vital stakeholders from the state legislature to the governor’s office to the business community. Utah’s families, students, and donors have made it clear that they want more access, opportunity, and diversity in higher education.
We Wolverines are prepared to include more students than ever before this fall, engaging in practical, hands-on learning and heartfelt service that inspire us all to achieve our goals. We will move forward in the spirit of exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. Together, we will ensure that there is a place for you at UVU.