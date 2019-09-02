If you think you hear a drum echoing up and down State Street in Orem, you’re not crazy, it’s probably just “The Road Drummer.”
Scott Schwarz can be often found with a smile on his face as he plays a single construction bucket while simultaneously riding his bicycle along the busy Orem street. He’s loosely known as “The Road Drummer,” but he’s generally recognized for entertaining passersby with his traveling jam sessions to popular songs and willingness to make good on the “Free Hugs” shirts he often wears.
“I don’t know what I really wanted from it, but it was therapeutic,” Schwarz said of his traveling drumming act.
However, Schwarz’s rhythmic rides came to be during a pivotal turning point in his life: while transitioning out of rehab for an alcohol addiction.
“If you did the math, it came out to about 24 beers a day,” said the 35-year-old, 6-foot-9 Orem resident. “Every single day, for 12 years.”
Schwarz was born in Lancaster, California, but spent his formative years growing up in Portland, Oregon. According to him, alcohol began to control his life in his mid-20s, and he attended his first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting when he was 24.
“When I was there, people were talking about, ‘Oh, we’d lost our house, we’d lost our wives, we lost the car, we end up in jail,’ blah, blah,” Schwarz recalled. “I was like, ‘No, none of this has happened to me. I’m totally fine. I’m not as bad as these guys. Everything’s fine.’”
At least, that’s what he said he was convinced of at the time.
“And then sure enough, like four years later, I ended up sitting in those same chairs,” Schwarz said. “I lost the job, I lost the girl, I lost the house, and it all happened to me in one day.”
Even that day wasn’t enough to convince Schwarz to get clean.
“I continued to hit rock bottom. When you’re only familiar with digging, you just keep on digging. It’s incredibly, incredibly powerful,” Schwarz said of addiction. “It is all about short-term pleasure rather than long-term joy. People die to it, people completely lose themselves in it.”
Schwarz said he became homeless for about a month before moving in with a friend, and then moved to Washington state to live with his sister. This wasn’t his first bout of homelessness; Schwarz said he was also homeless at the age of 18 for about four months when he left The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the religion in which his family raised him.
While living in his sister’s garage with chickens in Washington state, he tried to take his own life.
That, Schwarz said, was his wake-up call. He then checked into a rehab facility in Orem.
“When I checked in, I checked in,” he said. “A lot of people are forced in by the state, or they’re forced in by their families, or they’re forced in by all these other circumstances. I think one of the only reasons I’m a success is because I checked myself in.”
Today, Schwarz maintains a positive relationship with his family. He credits his checking into rehab as the first step to mending their relationships.
“Well, what it took was humility,” he said. “I tried a whole bunch of things on my own, and I really, really wanted to be able to solve it myself.” But, upon almost taking his own life, he recalls calling his father and saying that he couldn’t beat his addiction alone, and that he needed help.
While getting clean, Schwarz said he gave his best efforts to follow rehab instructions to a T, which involved three months of inpatient treatment and three months of outpatient treatment.
While living in a halfway house during outpatient treatment, Schwarz first tried bucket drumming about two years ago.
He recalled always having an appreciation for street performers in Portland that would drum on various objects, but said he never had the courage to try it himself. “If you want something that you’ve never had, you’re going to have to do something that you’ve never done,” Schwarz said.
So, he went to a hardware store, bought a construction bucket, acquired some drumsticks, strapped the bucket to his bike and tried biking and drumming at the same time.
It wasn’t an instant success.
“I would ride by and people were like, ‘Dude, what’s wrong with you?’ Like, I look like a fool,” Schwarz said. “One of the beautiful things about it is it taught me to be OK with failing in public with great regularity.”
Schwarz said that regularity made him unafraid of failing, and helped him to get outside of his comfort zone to achieve new things.
“I have taken that to all other aspects of my life,” Schwarz said. “That was just so huge for me, because I was such a perfectionist in my addiction. I would rather not complete a project, than have it not be perfect.”
Schwarz began a new method of performing recently when a close friend overdosed.
“She was one of those individuals who I thought was totally fine, one of those few that I thought was able to make it out,” Schwarz said. “She was clean for two years. And then she just tried it once and then it ended. I’ve got a collection of friends now that died to it,” he said of addictions to drugs and alcohol.
Schwarz said he wanted to meditate with drums, but his bike had a flat. So, he went to the intersection of Center and State Streets in Orem and performed. In time, he amassed a small audience.
“There was so much appreciation given to me,” Schwarz said, recalling some people dancing to his beat — a now favorite feat of his musicianship.
As Schwarz has become comfortable with his abilities, he’s been able to gain a greater reward from the music. “There comes this odd moment where you just transcend,” he said of times where he is totally enveloped in rhythm, and his mind simply melds with the music.
Now, Schwarz says he spends about equal amounts of time playing in place and on the road, but opts to stay mobile slightly more often. For riding, State Street in Orem is his favorite route, and downtown Provo after nightfall is a hot spot for his stationary shows.
“I get videotaped all the time on the streets, and people will scream and yell at me from their cars,” Schwarz said. “I’m a party. I bring so much joy to other people, and it was so worth that reoccurring public failure.”
More about Scott Schwarz’s jam sessions can be found on his Instagram or Facebook pages, both at @TheRoadDrummer.