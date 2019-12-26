As darkness began to fall on Utah Valley the night of Christmas Eve, the Springville Community Presbyterian Church welcomed the community into its light.
The church hosted a Christmas Eve service featuring carols and candlelight for a crowd about quadruple the size of its usual congregation, according to Pat Ansley, a Spanish Fork resident who has attended the church since 2014.
Ansley explained that since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints doesn’t hold Christmas Eve or Christmas Day services, services such as the one held at his church allow for the community at large to gather and celebrate the religious holiday together regardless of faith or denomination.
“This is a good way for the community to get to know us; we do this for the community,” said Ansley.
The service was titled “A Service of Lessons and Carols,” and was led by Bobbie Ramer, a commissioned lay pastor for the Presbytery of Utah.
“The service is celebrated at King's College in Cambridge, where I believe it originated during World War II,” explained Ramer. “There are nine lessons that read through our history from the Garden of Eden to the birth of Jesus Christ. And with each lesson, there's a hymn that kind of meshes with it.”
Throughout the service, the Springville Community Holiday Choir, led by Springville resident Rosemary Mathews, sang carols for and with the congregation while accompanied by Shaunalei Anderson. Pastor Ramer’s telling of the religious Christmas story was aided by liturgist Kathleen Bowen.
At the finale of the service, the lights were dimmed, candles were lit and the congregation sang “Silent Night, Holy Night.” Afterword, candles were extinguished and the congregation enjoyed refreshments and desserts in the fellowship hall.
According to the National Register of Historic Places, Rev. George Leonard established a Presbyterian church and a mission school in Springville in 1877. The Springville Community Presbyterian Church, as it’s known today, holds worship services every Sunday at 10:30am. More information can be found on the church’s website: https://springvillechurch.org.