Most people go on vacation to unwind and get away from the grind of their typical work environment.
Ed Roland, lead singer and frontman of popular rock band Collective Soul, is not most people. His version of a perfect vacation, it turns out, involves unplugging and doing a solo acoustic show to raise money for a local charity.
So it was that a month and a half ago as Roland was looking ahead to spending this week kicking it on the downlow in Park City, the Georgia native put feelers out about possibly finding a location where he could perform an intimate solo acoustic show while still keeping things safe -- not the easiest thing to accomplish on the supposed backend of a pandemic that has virtually shut down all live performances for a full year.
Roland's plan did indeed come to fruition, however, and he will be holding that show on Thursday at the O.P. Rockwell Music Hall -- an extremely cool downstairs performance room located on the upper end of Park City's Main Street. Sundance Film Festival veterans will remember it as the former Star Bar, home for many years of the annual ASCAP Music Cafe.
Roland, who is the principal songwriter for Collective Soul as well as being involved in other side projects, is expected to perform a casual acoustic set in storyteller fashion. An engaging frontman, Roland's between-song banter Thursday will undoubtedly be both lively and introspective and deliver a sitting-around-the-living-room vibe.
Performing opening sets will be standup comedian Paul Ollinger and Utah artist Ian Camp. Doors open at 6 p.m., with Roland scheduled to take the stage at 7:30.
Thursday's event will be socially distanced and masks are required. Individual groups will all be seated 6 feet from each other and the venue boasts a brand new air purification system. This is a 21+-aged show. O.P. Rockwell's is located at 268 Main St. in Park City.
To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-acoustic-evening-with-ed-roland-of-collective-soul-tickets-144787923577.
Proceeds from Thursday's show will go to Peace House, a Park City shelter for those going through domestic violence, abuse or other trauma.