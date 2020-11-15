About 60 people gathered outside of Governor-elect Spencer Cox’s home in Sanpete County on Sunday afternoon to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the way that Gov. Gary Herbert and Cox have handled the COVID-19 situation over the past couple of weeks.
Their purpose was mostly to protest the mask mandate implemented Monday through executive order by Herbert. In the past week, they also have gathered outside of Herbert's private home in Orem on a couple occasions.
The gathering led off with a prayer, where protesters thanked the law enforcement officers that were there in the driveway of the Cox home along with giving thanks for the great leadership that citizens of the state of Utah have.
However, they continued by stating that if the officers were standing with Herbert and Cox that they were “on the wrong side of liberty.”
After the prayer, the group was led by Steven R. King, of Sanpete County, who proceeded to read through many of the different signs, via megaphone, that were being waved as the group stood in front of the Cox home.
Slogans such as "Governor you work for us" to "Mask mandates are part of Satan’s plan" were voiced.
The group then went on to sing patriotic songs such as the National Anthem.
It was a peaceful protest on the current mask mandate implemented by Utah state leadership to try and help stem the transmission of COVID-19.