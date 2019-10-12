Fred Macray "Mac" Christensen, founder of the Utah-based Mr. Mac clothing chain, died Saturday at the age of 85.
Christensen's clothing chain, which began in the early 1960s as Mac's Clothes Closet, was known for its dress suits and other attire. There are 10 Mr. Mac stores in Utah and Arizona.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert released a statement calling Christensen "a true gentleman and a successful entrepreneur ... He cared about how you looked on the outside — but more importantly he cared about how you looked on the inside. He was known for his kindness, his service and his charitable giving. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed."
Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch issued a statement Saturday saying Christensen was "a powerful force for good in this world, helping men of all ages look their best selves to be their best selves ... May God bless Mac and the entire Christensen family."
Christensen was married to Joan Christensen and was the father of eight children. He was born in 1934 in Ephraim.