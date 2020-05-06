An Executive Order from Gov. Gary Herbert was issued Tuesday clarifying guidelines in the moderate- and low-risk phases of Utah Leads Together Plan.
The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 15.
The new guidelines address social gatherings, work places, outdoor recreation, personal services, gyms and fitness centers.
"We still need to be extremely cautious in the moderate-risk phase, and much of that caution will carry into the low-risk phase as well. Following these guidelines is crucial to ensuring the safety and health of all Utahns," Herbert said in a statement.
The clarification addresses social interactions that occur without oversight by a formal organization, such as groups of 20 or fewer in the moderate-risk phase. That same guidance would apply to groups of 50 or fewer in the low-risk yellow phase.
“Outdoor recreation guidelines clarify that no one should participate in sporting activities that require teammates to be closer than 10 feet from one another, and clients obtaining personal care services can remove their mask when it would interfere with the service they are receiving,” the statement said.
Under funerals, family gatherings, weddings and religious ceremonies, the orange phase gives this guideline: “Small groups of close family and friends may attend, as long as they have been following social distancing and hygiene practices for two weeks.”
As pertaining to pools, water parks and spas, the following conditions apply:
- Pools are limited to lap swim only, one swimmer per lane; no congregating on pool decks.
- Swim team is allowed as long as social distancing is allowed on the pool deck.
- Symptom screening.
- Maintain signage that encourages social distancing; guidelines to be met at all times.
Religious Utah County residents have looked forward to the time when they can meet together again in religious services. The orange phase notes that these accommodations must be made before regular services can be held.
- Seating arrangements should be made such that a 6-foot distance is maintained between each household group.
- Limit the number of people in a confined area to enable adequate distancing at all times.
- Congregating in lobbies or meeting areas should not be allowed.
- Churches should set a window of time or provide separate entrances for high-risk individuals to enter and exit without pressure from crowds.
The clarifications state that churches could consider multiple meeting schedules to accommodate smaller gatherings where social distancing guidelines can be followed. They should also consider providing streamed services to households that prefer to participate virtually.
Many Utah County residents are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have wondered when they might attend church services and the religion's temples again.
On Tuesday, Russell M. Nelson, president of the church, tweeted the following: “As we cautiously move forward to a more normal way of life, Church leaders will continue to monitor information and assess how soon we may again gather in our meetinghouses and temples.”
In the workplace, employers are to “exercise extreme caution with employees working remotely, evaluating workforce concerns and enacting strategies to minimize economic impact,” the order said.
Businesses that must have employees at the work place should monitor them for symptoms and well-being. They should provide accommodations to high-risk employees.
When at all possible, employees and volunteers should continue working remotely as a first option.
The order also states that a face mask “shall” be worn.
If any individual or business would like to submit a request and justification for an exception, it must apply to their local health department to the Utah Department of Health which will then consult with the Office of the Governor as necessary.
The order states, “Any reference in the Phased Guidelines, version 4.1 to the use of a mask or face covering is adopted as an order with respect to each individual acting in the capacity as an employee of a business; and each individual in a healthcare setting.”
It also is considered as a “strong recommendation” with respect to any individual not identified in the above-mentioned paragraph.
The governor expressed thanks to local health departments whose input was instrumental in the development of these clarifications. The state will continue working with local partners to modify guidelines wherever necessary.