SALT LAKE CITY — A second person from Utah quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan, has tested positive for a deadly virus that originated in China, her husband said.
“Jerri has been tested positive for coronavirus and has been taken off the ship to a hospital,” Mark Jorgensen said in a Facebook Live video.
The video was recorded on Saturday in Japan, KSL-TV reported.
Jerri Jorgensen took a swab test with her husband, who is considered medically vulnerable because he had two kidney transplants, Mark Jorgensen said. His wife then developed a fever, he said.
“We didn’t think we had any infection. We thought we were fine,” Mark Jorgensen said.
The couple from St. George didn't get the confirmation until they received a visit from medical personnel on the Diamond Princess the next day, Mark Jorgensen said.
The first person from Utah to be diagnosed with the virus is John Haering, who was taken off the ship about 24 hours before Jerri Jorgensen, the news station reported.
The virus has killed more than 1,500 and infected more than 67,000 people worldwide.