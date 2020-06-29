With the Fourth of July less than a week away, there is an extra emphasis on outdoor activities in the age of COVID-19 due to the open air as well as the ability to easily social distance. As such, a number of state parks have already opened while others plan to do so later this week, just in time for the holiday.
Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in West Virginia, said of the Hatfield-McCoy Trails last week that he understands the appeal when it comes to why families may seek out recreational getaways over the next couple months.
“This is a very good social-distancing type of vacation,” Lusk said. “It’s just you and your family on your ATV or UTV out there in the woods.”
UTAH
In Provo, Utah, use of the Provo River Parkway, a trail that cuts through the center of the city, was up almost 133 percent this April when compared with April 2019.
Doug Robins, assistant director of parks and recreation, said “thank goodness” Provo has resources like the Provo River Parkway and the Bonneville Shoreline Trail. Robins said recreational activities like hiking, biking and walking have become “one of the very few things that people can do to get out of their self-isolation.”
Provo is surrounded by mountains on the east and Utah Lake on the west, natural confines for the city that have caused an increase in population density. The city really has no place to grow except for up, Robins said, and as the population density continues to increase, recreational activities and trails will become even more important.
“To be able to get out of the house and go experience nature and get outside, I think that’s a huge pressure relief for a lot of folks,” Robins said. “It really is an essential component of public health and safety.”
PENNSYLVANIA
In Williamsport, Pennsylvania, residents have been getting out for a summer lunch program for the community’s children.
Kayla Drummond, recreation coordinator for Williamsport, said that because of social distancing guidelines and other restrictions, they weren’t able to open the typical summer day camps this year or the pool. Even so, the lunch program serves as a means to ensure children are offered a mid-day meal and they are able to get outside for a few hours each day.
“For them, a couple hours can make a big difference,” Drummond said. “Now we even have grandparents out here with the kids and moms and dads too.”
The skate park, playgrounds and pavilions are open to the public, she said, and people have been using the parks to get exercise. She said about 80 percent of people in the parks are not wearing masks.
“The parks are being used regularly and people seem very comfortable using them,” she said.
VIRGINIA
In Strasburg, Virginia, a walking path along the Shenandoah River has seen a lot of traffic, according to Michelle Bixler, director of community development.
“People tell us they love the tranquility and connection to nature they get when they visit that area,” Bixler said in an email.
The boat ramp at the east end of that walk is also seeing some traffic from residents looking to enjoy fishing, kayaking and tubing on the water, Bixler said.
On July 1, the town pool will open, she said, as they’ve had many phone calls from residents who are interested in swimming. The playgrounds and pavilions are also open for the public, Bixler said, but people appear to be more interested in activities that don’t involve frequently touched surfaces.
“Our experience has been that some people feel safe using pavilions and the playground, and some people do not,” Bixler said in an email.
IOWA
In Fort Dodge, Iowa, COVID-19 prompted the city to create an “in-motion marathon” to get people moving, and it’s something the city now plans to reinstate every year.
Erin Habben, recreation technician for Fort Dodge, said participants had to complete 26.2 miles of movement in one month in order to receive a t-shirt and be entered into a giveaway for some prizes. Eighty-nine people participated, Habben said, including a child as young as 2 years old.
Habben also discussed summer youth softball and baseball leagues, and said that while they typically start in mid-May, opening days were pushed back due to COVID-19.
Habben said they are about 50 percent down in participation this summer, so they have changed the league format to accommodate the decrease. Kids now arrive and are separated into groups for 30 minutes of skills practice, and then the second 30 minutes are devoted to a pickup game.
NEW YORK
Business has been steady but different for Infinity Charters owner Frank Schoenacker. In prior years, he’s run fishing charters for visitors to Chautauqua County from California, Colorado, Indiana and Arizona.
“I’m not getting any of that. It’s all either Pennsylvania, Ohio or New York,” said Schoenacker, who operates two boats — one on Lake Erie and one on Chautauqua Lake.
People aren’t booking as far in advance either, but there is plenty of activity on the lakes, he said.
“People using their boats, it’s something they can do,” Schoenacker said.
With five lakes and trail networks for hiking, biking and horseback riding, the area has long been an outdoor recreation destination, said Megan Arnone, marketing and communications coordinator for the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau. That could be even more appealing as folks look for vacation activities that don’t involve air travel or gathering in large numbers indoors.
“In a way, we’re in a good position to welcome people who decide to travel this summer,” Arnone said.
Schoenacker said the first half of the year has been a roller coaster but once fishing and boating activities were able to resume in mid-May, things settled down.
“This by no means will be a record year, but it’ll be OK,” he said. “And I can deal with that.”
Peek ‘n Peak Resort in Clymer reopened about three weeks ago. Employees are meeting and exceeding requirements to keep things sanitized as visitors return to golf, zipline, swim and more, said Nick Scott Sr., president of Scott Enterprises, which owns the resort. Staff members are wearing masks and have removed tables to allow for proper social distancing in dining areas, among a host of other steps, he said.
The resort is offering deep discounts, Scott said, including a package deal with the company’s Splash Lagoon indoor water park resort. About half an hour away in Erie County, Pennsylvania, it opened on Friday for the first time in more than three months.
“We’re trying to entice people to come back out,” Scott said. “We’re just kind of climbing out of that hole.”
Although they had to lay off employees while closed, the company used the down time to make improvements, he said.
“I think the guests are going to … be pleasantly surprised at the condition of everything and some of the new attractions that we have,” Scott said.
MINNESOTA
“Our parks are being utilized extensively,” said Fairmont City Clerk Patty Monsen.
She noted there are five lakes in the Fairmont area, and Cedar Creek Park has been bustling with activity. The park has three 18-hole disc golf courses on it, and she has noticed more use this year than in prior years, which she attributes to COVID-19. She said more people are engaging in outdoor recreation because it’s in the open, and they have been cooped up at home for so long during the pandemic.
“It’s got nature trails, bike paths — it’s a really nice park,” she said of Cedar Creek Park. “It’s used a lot, but I feel like there’s a lot more people out utilizing the trails. I think that people are just getting out and doing more like that because of COVID.”
The city also owns Fairmont Aquatic Park, which is set to open on July 1. It has been closed because of COVID-19, Monsen added.
NORTH DAKOTA
In North Dakota, state parks are open, including camping and restrooms, but most visitor centers are closed to the public. The Theodore Roosevelt National Park is open while its visitor center and campgrounds are closed.
While numerous events are canceled or postponed, recreation areas in state parks remain open, as do trails and boat ramps.
“The department has been working with our local and state partners to continue to open services system-wide based on the ND Smart Restart guidelines,” Andrea Travnicek, director of North Dakota parks & recreation department, said in a statement. “We are excited to be able to continue to offer opportunities for the public to enjoy the parks throughout the state as we work with park managers and health officials to evaluate best practices as conditions change.”
Group camping sites reopened June 23 and wildlife management areas remain open, along with boat ramps on the Missouri River.
Any non-essential travel to Canada, however, has been restricted.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
For those planning to visit New Hampshire overnight, people are required to provide signed documentation stating you remained at home for at least a 14 day quarantine period before arriving in the state. This is required if an out-of-state person is staying in a lodging property like hotels, bed and breakfasts, cabins, and short-term rentals.
Outdoor activities such as biking, mini-golf, boat rentals, walking trails, gardens tours and petting zoos are limited to groups of 10 people or less. Everyone should be asked to wear a facemask when inside a facility or public space when social distancing is not possible.
Campgrounds, public and private, are open in the state to state residents and out-of-state visitors who have met the quarantine requirement.
Many New Hampshire State Parks are open, with some guidelines or restrictions to prevent overcrowding. Day-use parks require reservations and campgrounds also require reservations.
Pools in the state are also open to the public, but people must maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times, even in the pool.
For those who aren’t ready to leave home, New Hampshire is offering virtual experiences in arts and theatre, museums, outdoor tours and kids learning resources.