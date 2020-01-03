Members of Utah’s Congressional delegation released statements Friday after an announcement that the United States had killed Iran’s top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.
The targeted killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, could draw forceful Iranian retaliation against American interests in the region and spiral into a far larger conflict between the U.S. and Iran, endangering U.S. troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond, according to the Associated Press.
The Defense Department said it killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.” It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week, AP reports.
Sen. Mitt Romney, Rep. Ben McAdams and Rep. Chris Stewart issued public responses:
Sen. Mitt Romney
Qassem Soleimani was a depraved terrorist who had the blood of hundreds of American servicemen and women on his hands, and who was doubtlessly planning operations to further harm our citizens and allies.— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 3, 2020
We remember and honor the sacrifice of those servicemen & women, and we commend our brave troops & intel officers who carried out this successful mission. At this time of increased tension in the region, the US must take necessary steps to protect our personnel there and beyond.— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 3, 2020
With ever increasing challenges confronting us in the Middle East, it’s imperative that the US & our allies articulate & pursue a coherent strategy for protecting our security interests in the region. I will be pressing the Administration for additional details in the days ahead.— Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) January 3, 2020
Rep. Ben McAdams
"A terrorist who plotted against and killed Americans has received justice. I share Utahns' concerns today about what this action means for our men and women in the military who put their lives on the line to defend America and our freedom. Our reaction as a country must be to come together, not as Republicans and Democrats, but as Americans. I will be analyzing the information and intelligence regarding the evolving situation and asking questions about the strategy with our allies. We must ensure there is a coherent and long-term strategy to protect the United States and to protect freedom abroad. I will not put American soldiers in harm's way without a clear plan and unless the risk is warranted."
Rep. John Curtis
"Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans in Iraq and elsewhere; the State Department puts the official figure at 603. With reports of Soleimani actively plotting more attacks against the US, the President acted decisively to protect countless lives including our service members, diplomats, and everyday citizens. I expect someone from the Administration to brief myself and my colleagues on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as soon as possible."
Rep. Chris Stewart
Iran needs to be careful in their next step, for we will continue to be committed to defending American lives in the region.— Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) January 3, 2020
Sen. Mike Lee has not yet made a public statement.