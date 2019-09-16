SALT LAKE CITY — A bid to change Utah’s medical marijuana law has passed its first vote following a fierce debate from people on both sides of the issue.
The Utah Senate has voted unanimously Monday evening to send the proposal to the state’s House of Representatives. Two senators were absent.
The measure would scrap plans for an unusual state-run dispensary system in favor of 14 privately-run pharmacies and adopt protections for patients who are concerned they could be prosecuted for drug crimes, among other changes.
Some lawmakers applauded the proposal as increasing patient access to medical marijuana and making grow facilities and home delivery of the product more secure.
Opponents say the measure doesn’t address impaired driving for medical marijuana users. Democratic Sen. Derek Kitchen shared concern that patients in rural areas may be forced to pay more for marijuana.
Utah’s medical marijuana program is set to launch next year.
During a tense public hearing last week, medical marijuana advocates and conservative groups sparred over amendments regarding distribution of the product and prosecution of drug crimes.
Members of the conservative group Utah Eagle Forum lamented the loss of the state-run dispensary system, while some medical marijuana advocates raised concern that 12 private dispensaries wouldn’t be enough to meet growing patient demand.
An amendment outlining patient protections caused an emotional back-and-forth between conservative attorneys who argued parents couldn’t take care of children while using marijuana and patients who said the drug makes them better caretakers and helps them manage their pain.
Utah residents voted to legalize marijuana via ballot measure in November.
The revised law became effective in December after a compromise that secured the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and some marijuana advocates.
However, the deal drew backlash from other advocates as it banned many marijuana edibles, placed additional restrictions on growing cannabis and made fewer medical conditions eligible for treatment with pot.
Several marijuana growers are facing delays in opening their facilities and planting crops, Drew Rigby, the cannabis coordinator for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, said at last week’s hearing.
Vickers said he’s optimistic that the changes will be approved and improve patient access and expedite the process.
“There’s a sense of urgency here,” he said.