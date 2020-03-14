Through days of countless cancellations and closures amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Lehi's Thanksgiving Point has beefed up its cleaning efforts and stayed open.
“We’re open to hopefully give people a refuge from this ‘storm,’” Josh Berndt, director of communications at Thanksgiving Point, said of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “We want it to be a safe and enjoyable place, so you can come here and not worry about things.”
To fight the spread of the disease, Berndt explained that they have more porters cleaning each of Thanksgiving Point’s venues throughout the day, increased sanitizing stations and are encouraging employees, even if they feel just mildly sick, to stay home. Deep cleaning is usually done weekly on Thanksgiving Point’s venues, but Berndt explained now it’s being done nightly.
He said that staff have been cleaning surfaces throughout Thanksgiving Point, especially high-traffic spots such as door handles, facets, chairs and tables.
“We’re just trying to be good members of the community, and have a place that is clean and sanitized where people can come and hang out,” said Berndt.
Thanksgiving Point’s Ag Day and Dino Day have been postponed, but otherwise, all normally-operating venues remain open at their regular hours. For updates on events at Thanksgiving Point, visit https://thanksgivingpoint.org/thanksgiving-point-and-covid-19/.