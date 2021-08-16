What began as a wedding venue in Pleasant Grove turned into a lot more with additional facilities and a growing desire to help others. Stone Gate Weddings and Events owners Jennie and Matt Johnson have begun planning classes and meetings about a variety of topics that they believe will help people in the community.
“We are super excited about starting to offer some classes to the community,” Jennie Johnson said “We will be offering some typical ones like art, drama, cooking and yoga. But we will also be offering some atypical classes — marriage enrichment, grief, parenting, marriage prep. We want the community to have a place to go.”
There have been plenty of weddings held at Stone Gate, located at 886 W. 2600 North — in fact, the Johnsons just hit their 1,000th wedding at the venue. Now, they want to help people in other ways.
“Just looking around in our world that seems to be getting darker, we want to help people find places that they can go where there is help,” Jennie said. Part of that help has already begun with the monthly Facing Loss Support Group, which began this month. More classes and groups will be starting up soon.
Johnson said that her heart is really close to parents dealing with children with special needs. “We’ll be offering some classes. We really want to make these accessible and affordable to all families. There are not a lot of resources available to families that are affordable,” she said. “Just meet with other people. That’s one thing we’ve learned. The best part of learning is meeting with people with the same issues.”
The Shadow Light Events website, http://shadowlightevents.com, will launch this week with new classes listed. Class ideas and instructors are needed, both of which can be suggested by members of the public on the website. “We had someone approach us about woodworking and food storage. We are looking for anything that would be of interest to people,” Johnson said.
Since word has gotten out that classes will soon be offered at the venue, there has been a lot of positive feedback. “People are just excited, asking how they can get info, how they can help. People want to learn. They want education. I think people are realizing it’s a good time to get educated,” she said.
The new classes will be held at Stone Gate. Just across the street is the Pinnacle Education and Athletic Center, where young children attend preschool and older children take athletic and other types of classes. “We’ll be doing classes on each side of the street,” Johnson said.