No more late night visits with friends and french fries, no more lines from Utah Valley University students waiting for Wednesday pie night or all-you-can-eat fish and chips Fridays, the Orem Village Inn restaurant is closed.
The announcement over the weekend the Orem restaurant closed caused a buzz over local social media. Any reference to the Orem store has been cleared from the company’s websites.
Formerly located at 212 E. University Parkway, Village Inn has been one of the family restaurant icons of Orem since 1978. They renewed their business license in December.
That means if you need one of their numerous pies or pumpkin pancakes, you’ll have to travel to Provo to get them. The Provo location at 933 S. University Avenue is still open.
Five stores in Utah were closed, including: Orem, Roy, North Salt Lake, Sandy and West Jordan.
"It was as big a surprise to us as it was to others," said Kathi Beckett, Economic Development division manager with the city of Orem.
Beckett added,"We believe the recent vacancies along University Parkway have opened up new opportunities for other businesses to expand in Orem. Continued growth at UVU and the development of the University Place project will help to drive business to these locations and others along University Parkway now and in the future."
The news that the Orem location closed without notice was followed Monday with the announcement that American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, the parent to the Village Inn and Bakers Square restaurants, had filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.
With that announcement came the closure of 23 underperforming restaurants across the U.S. Between the Bakers Square restaurants, who make Village Inn Pies, and Village Inn, a total of 56 restaurants have been closed. There are 250 restaurants with 93 more Village Inn franchises.
“The Nashville, Tenn.-based company, which filed its petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware, said it had arranged for debtor-in-possession financing of $20 million from its majority equity owner, Cannae Holdings Inc., to support the filing and its reorganization plan for the family-dining brands,” according to restaurant news.
“The company believes the reorganization will facilitate the company’s Village Inn and Bakers Square restaurant brands evolution to a healthy core of restaurants and support an approach to the brands that is most beneficial for all stakeholders,” American Blue Ribbon Holdings said in a statement, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.
“As part of the reorganization, the company will explore a variety of strategic and structural initiatives to best position the company for success in the future.”
Village Inn, was founded in Denver in 1958. There are locations in the Rocky Mountain region, the Midwest, Arizona and Florida.