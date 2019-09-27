Prosecutor says no charges in shooting of knife-wielding man
RIVERTON (AP) — A Utah prosecutor says a police officer who fatally shot a Riverton man holding a butter knife to his mother’s throat won’t face charges.
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Friday that Unified Police Department Officer Darrell Broadhead was justified in using deadly force against 26-year-old Jason Robert Whittle on Oct. 22, 2018.
Gill said Whittle was previously diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia and that Whittle’s mother called police to report that her son was mentally ill, high on methamphetamine and out of control.
Gill said Whittle threatened to kill his mother though she said she didn’t think he would harm her and that police should not shoot him.
Broadhead didn’t cooperate with investigators but Gill said another officer said Broadhead had to shoot to protect Whittle’s mother.
Southeastern Utah national parks to allow e-bikes
MOAB (AP) — Two national parks and two national monuments in southeastern Utah will allow the use of electric bicycles on roads in areas where traditional bicycles are allowed.
Park Service officials said the new policy takes effect Tuesday in Arches and Canyonlands national parks and in Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments.
Officials said Friday the policy formally announced Aug. 30 implements an order signed Aug. 29 by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt requiring Department of the Interior units to have a “clear and consistent e-bike policy.”
The statement released Friday said visitors to the southeastern Utah park sites will allow traditional bikes and e-bikes on paved and unpaved roads open to the public, but not on any trails.
The parks don’t have charging stations, and generators aren’t allowed in the sites’ backcountry.
Ex-official: Trump’s past phonecall memos also being concealed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House severely restricted distribution of memos detailing President Donald Trump’s calls with foreign leaders, including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, after embarrassing leaks of his conversations early in his tenure, a former White House official said.
The White House’s handling of Trump’s calls with foreign leaders is at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. A whistleblower alleges the White House tried to “lock down” Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s new president because officials were worried about Trump’s request for help investigating Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden. The anonymous whistleblower alleges the White House also tried to cover up the content of other calls by moving memos onto a highly classified computer system.
The former White House official acknowledged that other calls were concealed, while casting the decision as part of an effort to minimize leaks, not an attempt to hide improper discussions. The former official was not authorized to discuss the classification system publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The White House was beset by leaks of highly sensitive information in the early days of Trump’s presidency. Trump was particularly enraged by leaks that disclosed tough conversations with the leader of Mexico on paying for a border wall and with Australia on abiding by an Obama administration deal on asylum-seekers.
After those disclosures, a White House adviser raised the possibility of lie detector tests for the small number of people in the West Wing and elsewhere with access to transcripts of Trump’s phone calls.
In previous administrations, rough transcripts of presidential phone calls were kept private, but not housed on the highly classified computer system unless sensitive national security information was discussed. Summaries of the calls were distributed to relevant officials in the White House, the State Department and other agencies.
The Trump administration’s process curtailed the number of people who had access. The question is now why.
Border wall funding diverted from Guam construction projects
HONOLULU (AP) — President Donald Trump is raising a large chunk of the money for his border wall with Mexico by deferring several military construction projects slated for Guam, a strategic hub for U.S. forces in the Pacific.
This may disrupt plans to move Marines to Guam from Japan and to modernize munitions storage for the Air Force.
About 7% of the funds for the $3.6 billion wall are being diverted from eight projects in the U.S. territory, a key spot in the U.S. military’s efforts to deter North Korea and counter China’s growing military.
The administration has vowed it’s only delaying the spending, not canceling it. But Democrats in Congress, outraged over Trump’s use of an emergency order for the wall, have promised they won’t approve money to revive the projects.
“The fact is, by literally taking that money after it had been put in place and using it for something else, you now put those projects in jeopardy,” said Carl Baker, executive director of Pacific Forum, a Honolulu-based foreign policy think tank.
The Senate on Wednesday passed a measure blocking Trump from raiding the military construction budget for the wall. The Democratic-controlled House is likely to pass the bill, but Trump is expected to veto it as he did with an identical measure in March.
The tiny island of Guam holds a naval base with fast attack submarines and an Air Force base with bombers that rotate in from the mainland.
The U.S. currently plans to start moving 5,000 Marines there from Okinawa in southern Japan around 2025. This is part of a decades-long effort by Tokyo and Washington to relieve the congested Japanese island’s burden of hosting half the U.S. forces stationed in Japan. The total cost of relocating the Marines is $8.7 billion, of which Japan is paying $3.1 billion.
The projects put on hold by the border wall are a small share of this total, yet critical to the relocation.
There’s $56 million to build a well system that will supply most of the water to be used by a new Marine base. The area’s existing water supply is inadequate to meet the needs of the transferred troops.
There’s also a $50 million live-fire training range and a $52 million munitions storage facility. Documents about the projects the military provided to Congress say the Marines won’t leave Okinawa until replacement facilities in Guam are ready. The documents say failure to complete these two projects could delay or prevent the Marines from moving.