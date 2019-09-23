Utah’s vaping-related lung illnesses up to 47, most from THC
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials say the state’s tally of lung damage cases linked to vaping has increased to 47.
The state Department of Health announced the new total Monday, an increase from the 42 cases reported a week earlier. The agency says 22 more potential cases are being investigated.
The department says 90% of the people who got sick reported vaping THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana.
Symptoms of the disease include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting. Nearly all the people have had to get medical care.
U.S. health officials said last week that more than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. The cause remains unknown, though most patients reported vaping THC.
Congress wants answers on Trump’s dig for Biden dirt
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower’s complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over his conversation with Ukraine’s leader. Trump insisted he did nothing wrong.
Democrats, and some Republicans, urged the White House to be forthcoming amid the reports that the president pressured Ukraine’s leader to help investigate political rival Joe Biden at the same time the administration was withholding $250 million in aid to the Eastern European nation.
Trump’s call to the foreign leader, and his subsequent comments about it Monday, raised further questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of helping his own reelection prospects. More House Democrats are calling for his impeachment ahead of a closed-door meeting Tuesday with Speaker Nancy Pelosi as Trump’s actions pose a new test for Congress’s ability to provide a check on the White House.
Trump acknowledged the phone call and said he didn’t want to give money to Ukraine — if there were corruption issues.
“It’s very important to talk about corruption,” Trump told reporters as he opened meetings at the United Nations. “If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is, is corrupt?”
Later Monday, Trump denied telling the Ukraine president that his country would only get U.S. aid if it investigated Biden’s son. “I didn’t do it,” he said.
Trump has sought, without evidence, to implicate Biden and his son Hunter in the kind of corruption that has long plagued Ukraine. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Kyiv. Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there has been no evidence of wrongdoing by either the former vice president or his son.
US universities see a steep decline in students from China
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — After a decade of booming enrollment by students from China, American universities are starting to see steep declines as political tensions between the two countries cut into a major source of tuition revenue.
Several universities have reported drops of one-fifth or more this fall in the number of new students from China. To adapt, some schools are stepping up recruiting in other parts of the world and working to hold on to their share of students from China.
University administrators and observers say trade conflicts and U.S. concerns about the security risks posed by visiting Chinese students appear to be accelerating a trend driven also by growing international competition, visa complications and the development of China’s own higher education system.
At Bentley University in Massachusetts, the number of new Chinese graduate students arriving on campus dropped from 110 last fall to 70 this time. As a result, the school is reviewing the viability of some graduate programs that have been most affected by the decline.
“I wouldn’t describe it as catastrophically bad,” President Alison Davis-Blake said. “We’ve been very intentional about knowing that a drop-off was coming and really broadening our international and domestic footprint.”
Significant drops also have been reported this fall at such schools as the University of Vermont, which saw a 23% decline in Chinese student enrollment, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which had a 20% decrease.
China sends more students to study in the U.S. than any other country. Its 363,000 students represent one-third of all international students. But the numbers have leveled off in recent years, reflecting a trend among international students overall.
Prospective students and parents in China share concerns with those in other countries about American gun violence and tougher immigration enforcement. A report in May by the Association of International Educators found that the top two factors behind declining numbers of foreign students were the vagaries of the visa process and the social and political environment in the United States.
California utility cuts power to 21,000 northern customers
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s largest utility began cutting power to 21,000 northern customers Monday evening as fall brings back dangerous weather conditions and the company tries to head off wildfires sparked by electrical equipment.
The utility began shutting down power in Butte, Nevada and Yuba in the Sierra Nevada foothills.
The power will remain off until conditions are safer, and PG&E warned that it might expand the precautionary outages on Tuesday to Sonoma, Napa and Lake counties if gusty winds and hot, dry weather continue.
Butte County is where a wildfire blamed on PG&E transmission lines killed 86 people last year and virtually leveled the town of Paradise.
Meanwhile, Southern California Edison warned it might shut off power to 41,000 customers due to forecasts calling for gusty Santa Ana winds.
The cuts could affect Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures were forecast in the region through Wednesday, and authorities issued an extreme fire danger warning for some areas.
Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in the northern Sierra and foothills, and between 30 to 40 mph in the Sacramento Valley and near the Pacific coast, said Eric Kurth, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.
“Humidity levels are dropping, and winds are picking up,” Kurth said. “The main threat is overnight when the winds pick up in the mountains and foothills.”