Man who threatened to kill women says he was feeling lonely
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man serving prison time after posting a Facebook message threatening to kill “as many girls as I see” told a parole board he was extremely lonely after going to a sporting event and seeing people in happy relationships.
Christopher W. Cleary told a Utah parole board Tuesday that he made the post on a train ride after going to a Utah Jazz basketball game in January and feeling sad seeing so many people on dates and with their families, according to a recording of the hearing, the Deseret News reports.
“I’m like the only one there, and I remember feeling sad. And I remember I left the game at halftime, and I remember I was riding on the train. And I think that’s when I posted something about killing people and killing girls and I’m never going to find everybody,” Cleary said.
It was Cleary’s first parole hearing since he was sentenced in May to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted threat of terrorism. His post stoked fears because it came hours before women marched through many U.S. cities in January.
The frightening Facebook post fit a pattern of behavior for a troubled man with a history of terrorizing women he met over the internet.
At least eight people since 2012 have contacted authorities to accuse Cleary of stalking or harassing them, according to an Associated Press review of police and court records.
Cleary was on probation for a marijuana conviction when, in 2016, he was charged with stalking two 18-year-old women he met online. He was on probation and in mental health court for the stalking cases when he was charged in 2017 with stalking and harassing a third woman who was Cleary’s caseworker. Last year, judges in Jefferson County, Colorado, sentenced him to probation in all three stalking cases.
Helicopter dropping water onto wildfire at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Heavy-lift helicopters are being used to drop water on a wildfire burning in a remote area of the North Rim of the Grand Canyon and an adjacent national forest.
Officials say the fire started July 25 by lightning has become more active recently due to high winds and that crews are trying to stop it from growing northward as winds pick up again this weekend.
The North Rim’s main visitor facilities remain open though smoke from the fire is visible along State Route 67.
The helicopters are dropping buckets into the Colorado River to pick up water to dump into Quaking Aspen Canyon.
The 17-sq. mile fire in the park and Kaibab National Forest has forced closures of roads, trails and view points in the Rainbow Trail area.
US probe of vaping illnesses focuses on THC from marijuana
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Friday that their investigation into an outbreak of severe vaping-related illnesses is increasingly focused on products that contain the marijuana compound THC.
Most of the 800 people who got sick vaped THC, the ingredient in marijuana that causes a high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But officials said they didn’t know if the THC is the problem or some other substance added to the vaping liquid, such as thickeners.
“The outbreak currently is pointing to a greater concern around THC-containing products,” said the CDC’s Dr. Anne Schuchat.
So far, investigators have not identified a particular electronic cigarette, vaping device, liquid or ingredient behind the outbreak. But officials say patients have mentioned the name Dank Vapes most frequently. Many of the people who got sick in Illinois and Wisconsin said they used prefilled THC cartridges sold in Dank Vapes packaging.
“It’s a generic product name that doesn’t really tie back to one store or one distributor,” said Dr. Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer for the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“Folks are getting it from friends or folks on the street, with no understanding of where it came from prior to that,” she said Friday.
Until a cause is pinned down, the CDC continues to advise Americans to consider avoiding all vaping products, though the agency on Friday added the phrase “particularly those containing THC.”
“We didn’t feel comfortable dropping the broader recommendation yet,” said Schuchat.
Thief nets $4K worth of ornamental fish from New Mexico pond
KOB-TV reports authorities say fish worth thousands of dollars recently were stolen from a Santa Fe, New Mexico, business and the alleged theft was captured on video.
Owner Melissa D’Angelico says the thief hit the pond in front of Santa Fe Landscapes and Water Gardens and took 10 of her koi. A video shows a man using a net to remove fish.
Koi fish are colorful, ornamental versions of the common carp and can grow up to three feet (90 centimeters).
D’Angelico says a thief stole fish at different times over the past few months. She says the fish were worth more than $4,000.
No arrests have been made.
Outages to deter wildfires burden rural California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When California’s largest utility warned it would cut power to thousands to prevent its equipment from starting wildfires during warm, windy weather, officials in the wealthy wine region of Sonoma County sprang into action.
They declared a state of emergency and called up additional first responders who could direct traffic or take vulnerable residents to places with electricity.
Nearly 200 miles north, officials in rural Butte County simply posted Pacific Gas & Electric information online about which neighborhoods would be affected and what to do with perishable food.
Both counties had communities decimated in wildfires ignited by power lines in recent years. They face the long-term prospect of frequent power shutoffs during fire season as PG&E and other utilities try to prevent their equipment from sparking blazes like the one last year that killed 85 people and nearly destroyed the Butte County town of Paradise.
More populated, wealthier counties have adapted their emergency plans to respond to the new reality of thousands of residents losing power for an undetermined amount of time. But the preventive outages are proving to be a burden to smaller, poorer counties without resources to set up places for people to cool off or mobilize staff to deal with emergencies if outages stretch past two days.
“The outages are to avoid an emergency and a fire disaster, but there are no resources that counties can access to make sure that people are at a cooling station or get the transportation they need to get there,” said Darby Thomas, deputy executive director of the California State Association of Counties.
California lawmakers this year set aside $75 million to prepare local governments for the outages, but officials have yet to decide how to distribute the money.
The outages are new for PG&E and Southern California Edison, which together provide power in 55 of California’s 58 counties. The utilities and county officials are working together to figure out their roles, but a lack of standards has led to disparate responses.